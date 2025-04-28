Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

Google teases its brand new virtual show ahead of I/O to reveal major Android updates

Time to mark your calendars, because Google is kicking off its I/O season early this year with a brand-new event focused squarely on its mobile operating system. Called "The Android Show: I/O Edition," this special deep dive is set to stream virtually on Tuesday, May 13th, 2025. It promises to give us a concentrated look at the latest updates coming to the Android world before the main Google I/O conference unfolds.

Google acknowledges that Android news is a huge part of I/O, and this new format aims to give those updates dedicated space. Sameer Samat, President of the Android Ecosystem, noted this show is designed to "get you ready for I/O, where we'll have even more special announcements and surprises in store." So, rest assured, Android will still feature prominently at the main I/O event later on. This May 13th showcase is essentially an informative curtain-raiser.

Here are the essential details:

  • Event: The Android Show: I/O Edition
  • Date: Tuesday, May 13, 2025
  • Time: 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET
  • Where: Streaming on YouTube Live (pre-recorded). Watch a teaser in the embedded video above.
  • Focus: Latest news for the Android ecosystem
  • More info: android.com/io25

What might we see revealed?

While specifics are under wraps, this seems like the ideal time for Google to preview user-facing features expected in the upcoming Android 16. We could get glimpses of new personalization tools, privacy enhancements, or further integration of AI into the operating system. Updates impacting the wider Android ecosystem, like improvements for Wear OS, Android TV, or Android Auto, might also make an appearance.

The bigger picture

With Apple likely prepping iOS 19's rumored complete redesign for its June event and Samsung pushing features like Galaxy AI, the mobile space is certainly active. Maybe Google just figured Android needed its own clear moment, so important updates don't get totally lost when the main I/O event brings its usual wave of news.

Giving Android this dedicated preview seems smart; it should really help users track what's actually changing on their phones. I'm definitely curious to see what helpful usability features or fun AI tricks they unveil on May 13th, kicking off the I/O season before the bigger announcements land.
Recommended Stories

Another good thing coming to an end at T-Mobile tomorrow, leaving it a ghost of its former self
Get ready to collect your first T-Mobile Tuesdays gift from store in a long while
Rare T-Mobile move suggests monumental change coming tomorrow
Google Assistant continues to be taken apart one screw at a time as Gemini gets set to replace it
Galaxy Z Fold 7 leak: Samsung may be about to make every other foldable look thick
Both iPad Air M3 models hit their lowest price yet with this sweet Amazon deal
Apple's brand-new 11-inch iPad with A16 power is on sale at a lower-than-ever price
The Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) is still a no-brainer at this epic discount on Amazon
The OnePlus Pad 2 got way more tempting with a $150 discount and $99.99 freebie
