Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A52s 5G goes official with upgraded CPU, fast charging

Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A52s 5G goes official with upgraded CPU, fast charging0
The main selling point of the Galaxy A52s 5G is probably the fact that it’s a 5G handset that doesn’t cost a bucketload of money. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 778G processor, as opposed to the Snapdragon 750G CPU that powers the regular Galaxy A52 5G.
Also, it boasts an impressive 64-megapixel quad-camera with OIS (optical image sensor), and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera to make selfie stand out. The Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a massive 4,500 mAh battery with super-fast charging (25W), and features IP67 certification making it dust and water resistant (up to 1 meter for 30 minutes).