Samsung Android 5G

Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A52s 5G goes official with upgraded CPU, fast charging

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Samsung’s mid-range Galaxy A52s 5G goes official with upgraded CPU, fast charging
The recently rumored Galaxy A52s 5G is now officially Samsung’s newest mid-range smartphone that promises premium features at a great price. The sequel to the Galaxy A52 5G packs a slightly more powerful processor and that’s about it, the rest of the specs are similar.

The main selling point of the Galaxy A52s 5G is probably the fact that it’s a 5G handset that doesn’t cost a bucketload of money. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 778G processor, as opposed to the Snapdragon 750G CPU that powers the regular Galaxy A52 5G.

Apart from that, there are no differences between the two smartphones when it comes to specs. The Galaxy A52s 5G sports the same 6.5-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Also, it boasts an impressive 64-megapixel quad-camera with OIS (optical image sensor), and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera to make selfie stand out. The Galaxy A52s 5G is powered by a massive 4,500 mAh battery with super-fast charging (25W), and features IP67 certification making it dust and water resistant (up to 1 meter for 30 minutes).

As far as the price goes, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, Awesome Violet and Awesome Mint for £410. Pre-orders will start in the UK on August 24 and shipping from September 3.

