Honor’s new 50 5G and 50 Lite smartphones come with Google Mobile Services

Honor’s new 50 5G and 50 Lite smartphones come with Google Mobile Services0
The Honor 50 lineup has been initially introduced in China, but they’re now ready for another major release worldwide. We’ve learned that Honor 5G will be available for purchase in Emerald Green and Midnight Black for €529 (6/128GB), while the 8/256GB version will sell for €599.
The main selling point of the Honor 50, apart from 5G support, is likely the quad rear camera setup, which features an 108MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. Also, the phone is equipped with a no less impressive 32MP front camera with a 90-degree viewing angle so that users can take better selfies and videos, with more people and scenery captured in the frame.
Design-wise, the Honor 50 features an ultra-slim bezel on the front and 2.5D polishing glass edges on both upper and lower sides of the display. When it’s tilted against the light at different angles, it glitters and shimmers, depending on which of the two colors version you’re using.
On the inside, Honor 50 packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge technology, which can easily support a full day of uninterrupted use. According to Honor, the smartphone’s battery charges up to 70% within just 20 minutes using the included charger.
The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset improves both CPU and GPU performance by 45% and AI processing power by 123% compared with the previous generation. When it comes to software, both Honor 50 smartphones are equipped with the upgraded Magic UI 4.2 (based on Android 11) and include a range of customizable modern art that lets users personalize the Always-on-Display.
The Honor 50 Lite sports a slightly larger 6.67-inch FullView display, but only a 64-megapixel quad camera setup. However, the phone’s battery features the same 66W SuperCharge technology.