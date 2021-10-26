Notification Center

Android honor

Honor’s new 50 5G and 50 Lite smartphones come with Google Mobile Services

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Honor’s new 50 5G and 50 Lite smartphones come with Google Mobile Services
The new 50 5G and 50 Lite are Honor’s first smartphones to run Google Mobile Services since the big schism between the Chinese company and Huawei. Moreover, the Honor 50 5G is the first smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset.

The Honor 50 lineup has been initially introduced in China, but they’re now ready for another major release worldwide. We’ve learned that Honor 5G will be available for purchase in Emerald Green and Midnight Black for €529 (6/128GB), while the 8/256GB version will sell for €599.

The much cheaper Honor 50 Lite will be available in Deep Sea Blue, Space Silver, and Midnight Black for just €299, but it will only come in a single version: 6/128GB.

The main selling point of the Honor 50, apart from 5G support, is likely the quad rear camera setup, which features an 108MP main camera, an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth camera. Also, the phone is equipped with a no less impressive 32MP front camera with a 90-degree viewing angle so that users can take better selfies and videos, with more people and scenery captured in the frame.



Design-wise, the Honor 50 features an ultra-slim bezel on the front and 2.5D polishing glass edges on both upper and lower sides of the display. When it’s tilted against the light at different angles, it glitters and shimmers, depending on which of the two colors version you’re using.

Furthermore, the Honor 50 comes with a large 6.57-inch curved OLED screen that supports an FHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and 120Hz refresh rate. The display can produce a whopping 1.07 billion colors and covers 100% of the color gamut, which should translate into state-of-the-art visuals, sharp and crisp details, and an immersive color experience.

On the inside, Honor 50 packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 66W SuperCharge technology, which can easily support a full day of uninterrupted use. According to Honor, the smartphone’s battery charges up to 70% within just 20 minutes using the included charger.



The Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset improves both CPU and GPU performance by 45% and AI processing power by 123% compared with the previous generation. When it comes to software, both Honor 50 smartphones are equipped with the upgraded Magic UI 4.2 (based on Android 11) and include a range of customizable modern art that lets users personalize the Always-on-Display.

The Honor 50 Lite sports a slightly larger 6.67-inch FullView display, but only a 64-megapixel quad camera setup. However, the phone’s battery features the same 66W SuperCharge technology.

Related phones

Honor 50 specs
Honor 50 specs
$795 NET-A-PORTER
  • Display 6.6 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 108 MP (Quad camera) 32 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4300 mAh
  • OS Android 11

