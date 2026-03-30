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Garmin Forerunner 265’s latest deal lets you enjoy 13 days of power for under $350

The watch is perfect for both runners and people who just want a feature-rich timepiece for less.

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A close-up of the display of the Garmin Forerunner 265.
A close-up of the display of the Garmin Forerunner 265. | Image by PhoneArena

Some people don’t just like to run; they specifically prepare for marathon events in their spare time. And while that’s something I probably will never fully fathom, I can imagine how important a running smartwatch is for tracking various metrics that only those who love to run can completely understand—like a dedicated race predictor, which can estimate your potential pace for a running event like a marathon.

I can also imagine how important saving on such a smartwatch is, as these wearables aren’t exactly affordable—at least Garmin’s, which are the best in the business. That’s why I’m excited to share that a third-party seller on Amazon is offering a $100 discount on the Garmin Forerunner 265, dropping this handsome fella below $350.

Garmin Forerunner 265: Save $100 on Amazon!

$100 off (22%)
A third-party seller on Amazon is offering a sweet $100 discount on the Garmin Forerunner 265, allowing you to get this running companion for just south of $350. The watch is loaded with features and has a battery life of up to 13 days. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon

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While the seller has a high 96% positive rating and I don’t think you’ll have any issues with your purchase, you’ll have 30 days to ask for a refund if needed. Just be sure to act fast, as Amazon has sold over 1,000 units in the past month, and there’s no telling how long this deal will last.

As for what the Garmin Forerunner 265 brings to the table, well, it truly offers a lot. In addition to that race predictor thingy, it can track your sleep, heart rate variability, workout performance, and body energy. It can give you an estimated time for when you’ll be fully recovered to hit the gym or the treadmill again. It also comes with Garmin's Coach functionality, which allows it to offer tailored training plans.

For the times when you just want to buy a coffee at Starbucks, the watch supports Garmin Pay for contactless payments, as well as goodies like smart notifications and Connect IQ, where you find third-party apps to download.

Its battery life is likely one of its biggest highlights, though, as it offers up to 13 days of power on a single charge. That’s something Samsung’s and Apple’s fancy Ultra smartwatches can only dream of having.

So, yeah! The bottom line is that the Garmin Forerunner 265 is a feature-rich smartwatch that is not only a great pick for runners but also for people who just want a new smartwatch at a discounted price. That’s why I urge you to act fast and save $100 now while the deal is still up for grabs!

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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