Case renders reveal that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will take some design cues from Samsung's S24 line

Roland Quandt Galaxy S24 series' flatter frame. Some small changes are coming to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 later this summer and according to renders made by a third-party case manufacturer, the clamshell foldable will sport minor design cues taken in part from the Galaxy S24 series. The renders were posted by leakerwho posted renders of the case on his "X" account. One thing that stands out right away is the flatter-looking frame compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5 . The latter was the inspiration for theseries' flatter frame.





Galaxy Z Flip 6 based on the case renders is the look of the speaker grille which has gone from multiple small holes to one wide cutout. If that looks familiar, it's because the Galaxy S24 series also went from the multiple holes found on the



Third party Galaxy Z Flip 6 case. Not from some AliExpress brand. pic.twitter.com/RoWuDWHHNN — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 22, 2024

Another minor design change for thebased on the case renders is the look of the speaker grille which has gone from multiple small holes to one wide cutout. If that looks familiar, it's because theseries also went from the multiple holes found on the Galaxy S23 to a single wide cutout. Also, the circular camera cutouts suggest a wider circumference or less space between the two cameras.

Galaxy Z Flip 5 . One thing that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 won't share with the Galaxy S24 series is the latter's use of the Exynos 2400 AP in most markets. Samsung's Galaxy S24 , and Galaxy S24 + models are equipped with Sammy's home-grown Exynos 2400 chipset in all markets except for the U.S., China, and Canada where they are powered by the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and

The larger camera cutouts could be in part the result of a primary camera rumored to receive a huge upgrade to 50MP from the 12MP camera found on the. One thing that thewon't share with theseries is the latter's use of the Exynos 2400 AP in most markets. Samsung's, and+ models are equipped with Sammy's home-grown Exynos 2400 chipset in all markets except for the U.S., China, and Canada where they are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. That chip also drives all Galaxy S24 Ultra units and should be found inside both theand Galaxy Z Fold 6