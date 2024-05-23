Case renders reveal that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 will take some design cues from Samsung's S24 line

Save up to $800 with trade-in on Galaxy Z Fold5
Some small changes are coming to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 later this summer and according to renders made by a third-party case manufacturer, the clamshell foldable will sport minor design cues taken in part from the Galaxy S24 series. The renders were posted by leaker Roland Quandt who posted renders of the case on his "X" account. One thing that stands out right away is the flatter-looking frame compared to the Galaxy Z Flip 5. The latter was the inspiration for the Galaxy S24 series' flatter frame.

Another minor design change for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 based on the case renders is the look of the speaker grille which has gone from multiple small holes to one wide cutout. If that looks familiar, it's because the Galaxy S24 series also went from the multiple holes found on the Galaxy S23 to a single wide cutout. Also, the circular camera cutouts suggest a wider circumference or less space between the two cameras.


The larger camera cutouts could be in part the result of a primary camera rumored to receive a huge upgrade to 50MP from the 12MP camera found on the Galaxy Z Flip 5. One thing that the Galaxy Z Flip 6 won't share with the Galaxy S24 series is the latter's use of the Exynos 2400 AP in most markets. Samsung's Galaxy S24, and Galaxy S24+ models are equipped with Sammy's home-grown Exynos 2400 chipset in all markets except for the U.S., China, and Canada  where they are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. That chip also drives all Galaxy S24 Ultra units and should be found inside both the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6.

While earlier rumors called for Samsung to equip the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with the Exynos 2400 AP, that no longer seems to be the case in any market. The latest iterations of Samsung's foldable phones should be introduced during the next Unpacked event which will be held in Paris sometime in July. Samsung is hoping to capitalize on promotions it has in place with the 2024 Summer Olympics which will be held this year in Paris.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

