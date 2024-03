Samsung might make a surprising decision about the chipset it equips the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with

So with this in mind, would you still buy the Galaxy Z Flip 6 clamshell if it were powered by the Exynos 2400 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy? Proficient "X" leaker Revegnus disseminated a tweet today that said, "I wouldn't be surprised even if the Exynos is included in this year's Flip 6." From Samsung's standpoint, making such a decision would be a good one for the company's finances. Obviously, it is cheaper to use an AP you've designed and built yourself as opposed to "making it rain" over the heads of Qualcomm executives whose "No license, no chips" mantra means shelling out big bucks for Snapdragon SoCs.









Galaxy Z Flip 6 with the Exynos 2400 chipset. The latter features a Cortex-X4 Prime CPU core clocked up to 3.2GHz, two Cortex-A720 Performance CPU cores running at a clock speed as fast as 2.9GHz, another two Cortex-A720 Performance CPU cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 Efficiency CPU cores with a clock speed as high as 1.92GHz. The clamshell Galaxy Z Flip foldable has been the most popular foldable phone during each of the last few years. It would be interesting to see how this streak might be impacted if Sammy goes ahead and equips the