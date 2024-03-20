Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Samsung might make a surprising decision about the chipset it equips the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with

We know that many of you are turned off as soon as you hear that a Galaxy phone has an Exynos chip under the hood. But the Exynos 2400 application processor (AP) used to power the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ in the vast majority of markets outside the U.S. and China, is not your grandpappy's Exynos chip. The new Exynos chip held its own in comparison with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in Geekbench testing.

So with this in mind, would you still buy the Galaxy Z Flip 6 clamshell if it were powered by the Exynos 2400 instead of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy? Proficient "X" leaker Revegnus disseminated a tweet today that said, "I wouldn't be surprised even if the Exynos is included in this year's Flip 6." From Samsung's standpoint, making such a decision would be a good one for the company's finances. Obviously, it is cheaper to use an AP you've designed and built yourself as opposed to "making it rain" over the heads of Qualcomm executives whose "No license, no chips" mantra means shelling out big bucks for Snapdragon SoCs.

The clamshell Galaxy Z Flip foldable has been the most popular foldable phone during each of the last few years. It would be interesting to see how this streak might be impacted if Sammy goes ahead and equips the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with the Exynos 2400 chipset. The latter features a Cortex-X4 Prime CPU core clocked up to 3.2GHz, two Cortex-A720 Performance CPU cores running at a clock speed as fast as 2.9GHz, another two Cortex-A720 Performance CPU cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz, and four Cortex-A520 Efficiency CPU cores with a clock speed as high as 1.92GHz.

Last month, Samsung signed a supply agreement with Qualcomm so the latter will keep on supplying Samsung with its flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipsets. How this contract enters into the process that Samsung will use to determine which chip to equip the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with is unknown. As we get closer to the July unveiling of the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 model, we could see benchmark tests or leaks that will give us a better idea of which chip Samsung decided on.

