Limited-time deal slashes 47% off 44mm LTE Galaxy Watch 8

A few weeks ago, we shared that Woot was offering a bonkers 47% discount on the 44mm LTE-powered Galaxy Watch 8, dropping it to the irresistible price of $229.99. Those who took advantage of that promo saved a whopping $200 on one of the best smartwatches on the market, as this handsome fella usually goes for an eye-watering $429.99.

Don’t fret if you missed that deal, though. Yes, it was astonishing, to say the least, but... well, okay, I’ll spill the beans now—the deal is actually still alive and kicking at Woot! Yep, that’s right, fellow deal hunter! It’s not too late to save $200 and grab Sammy’s top smartwatch for non-outdoor enthusiasts at an unbeatable price. And don’t worry—the watch is in brand-new condition; it’s not even listed as an open-box item.

Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm, LTE): Save 47% at Woot!

$229 99
$429 99
$200 off (47%)
Woot is offering a massive 47% discount on the 44mm LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 8. This allows you to get one for just $229.99, saving you a whopping $200. The watch ranks among the best on the market and is an absolute steal at this price. Don't miss out!
Buy at Woot


The only caveat is that it doesn’t come with the standard one-year manufacturer’s warranty. Instead, Woot ships it with its own 90-day limited guarantee. But to tell you the truth, snagging a high-end, LTE-enabled smartwatch for just $229.99 is a bargain worth taking advantage of, even if you have to compromise a bit on the warranty.

In fact, choosing the base Galaxy Watch 8 at this price is the perfect move if you want a feature-rich experience and a sleek-looking timepiece without overspending. With a tough aluminum build and a touchscreen made of sapphire crystal, the watch not only looks and feels expensive, but it’s also quite durable.

Because it runs on Wear OS, you also get a massive variety of features, including premium health tracking and Samsung’s body composition analysis. On top of that, it packs lifestyle functionalities such as smart notifications, phone call support, and NFC. It also provides access to the Google Play Store, where you can find plenty of third-party apps to download. All of that is powered by a 435mAh battery that can easily get you through the day without any top-ups.

So, yeah! The Galaxy Watch 8 is a must-have right now. Therefore, don’t hesitate—act quickly and treat yourself to this premium timepiece at a bargain price today!
