A $120 discount makes Bose QuietComfort headphones with industry-leading ANC a steal

Bose QuietComfort headphones: Now $120 OFF on Amazon! $120 off (34%) You can currently snag the Bose QuietComfort headphones for under $230, thanks to a hefty $120 discount over at Amazon. Between the world-class noise cancellation and premium sound, these are tailor-made for everyone looking for a premium set of cans without overspending. Buy at Amazon

Recommended For You

How irresistible? Well, you can currently snag a pair for just under $230. That’s a massive 34% discount, saving you $120 off the headphones’ usual cost of about $350. The best part is that both the White Smoke and Twilight Blue color options are available with the same discount, allowing you to get the version that best fits your style.Should you act quickly and grab a set of Bose QuietComfort headphones for $120 off while you still can? Absolutely! While these puppies aren’t the flagship model, they actually boast almost every feature found on the first-gen Bose QuietComfort Ultra cans. The only functionalities they don’t support are Bose’s Immersive Audio and head tracking. This means you’ll still enjoy high-end audio quality, just not the surround sound experience the Ultra model delivers.You’ll also be able to tailor the sound to your taste via the EQ in the Music companion app, while the industry-leading ANC on board silences almost every distraction from the outside world. That, combined with the comfy, lightweight design and 24-hour battery life, ensures you’ll have long listening sessions without any discomfort.When we factor everything in, it’s obvious how much value the Bose QuietComfort headphones deliver on their own. Add the $120 discount to the mix, and you get a pair of cans that are unmissable at their current price. So, don’t miss out—upgrade your listening for less now before it’s too late!