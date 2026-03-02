Amazon makes the 512GB Galaxy S25 Edge impossible to resist with a $320 discount
Galaxy S25 Edge shown in hand. | Image by PhoneArena
If you’re looking for a phone that has a sleek design, a ton of firepower, and won’t feel like a brick in your pocket, I believe the Galaxy S25 Edge is definitely worth considering, especially at its current price on Amazon. The retailer has slashed $320 off the 512GB model, dropping it below the $900 mark. That's not bad at all, considering it would normally set you back a whopping $1,220.
As Samsung’s slimmest Galaxy phone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge is just 5.8mm thick. In comparison, the regular Galaxy S25 has a thickness of 7.2mm, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes in at 8.2mm—yep, that one is a chunky fella. But despite the slimmer profile, Samsung has still managed to make the Edge model an absolute force to be reckoned with.
Equipped with the uber-premium Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle absolutely any task, app, or game on the Play Store you can think of. And since you can’t have insane performance without an equally impressive display, the phone rocks a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution. It also supports a high 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and HDR for even more stunning visuals when streaming high-quality content.
All in all, I believe the Galaxy S25 Edge is well worth grabbing at $320 off. Not to mention, it solves a very common problem: today’s phones are often massive and hard to carry around. So, if you want a compact phone with incredible performance and a stunning display, save on the Galaxy S25 Edge with this deal today!
