Amazon makes the 512GB Galaxy S25 Edge impossible to resist with a $320 discount

If you’re looking for a phone that has a sleek design, a ton of firepower, and won’t feel like a brick in your pocket, I believe the Galaxy S25 Edge is definitely worth considering, especially at its current price on Amazon. The retailer has slashed $320 off the 512GB model, dropping it below the $900 mark. That's not bad at all, considering it would normally set you back a whopping $1,220.

Amazon has slashed $320 off the 512GB Galaxy S25 Edge, meaning you can now pick this flagship up for under $900 instead of the standard $1,220. From its breathtaking display to its snappy performance and gorgeous photo quality, this phone ticks all the right boxes. Don't wait too long—you never know when this deal might expire!
As Samsung’s slimmest Galaxy phone yet, the Galaxy S25 Edge is just 5.8mm thick. In comparison, the regular Galaxy S25 has a thickness of 7.2mm, whereas the Galaxy S25 Ultra comes in at 8.2mm—yep, that one is a chunky fella. But despite the slimmer profile, Samsung has still managed to make the Edge model an absolute force to be reckoned with.

Equipped with the uber-premium Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle absolutely any task, app, or game on the Play Store you can think of. And since you can’t have insane performance without an equally impressive display, the phone rocks a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 3120 x 1440 resolution. It also supports a high 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and HDR for even more stunning visuals when streaming high-quality content.

Not everything is sunshine and rainbows, though. Samsung's focus on an ultra-slim design means you’ll have to live without a telephoto lens and settle for a smaller 3,900mAh battery. However, neither feels like a dealbreaker. The power cell can easily get you through a day without any top-ups, while the 200MP main sensor and the 12MP ultra-wide snapper take breathtaking photos—as long as you aren't trying to zoom in from afar.

All in all, I believe the Galaxy S25 Edge is well worth grabbing at $320 off. Not to mention, it solves a very common problem: today’s phones are often massive and hard to carry around. So, if you want a compact phone with incredible performance and a stunning display, save on the Galaxy S25 Edge with this deal today!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless