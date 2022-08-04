 Higher Watch 5, Fold 4, and Galaxy Flip 4 prices in Europe balance a stronger dollar - PhoneArena
Higher Watch 5, Fold 4, and Galaxy Flip 4 prices in Europe balance a stronger dollar

Samsung
The rumors about lower Fold 4, Flip 4, and Watch 5 prices have been greatly exaggerated, it seems, at least when it comes to the price tags of Samsung's 2022 foldables and wearable over on the Old Continent.

The ever-reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer of OnLeaks fame has posted the European Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 price, complete with their storage version tiers, as well as those of the Watch 5 series.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 price in France


  • 128GB Flip 4 price: €1109 
  • 256GB Flip 4 price: €1169

Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 price in France


  • 256GB Fold 4 price: €1799
  • 512GB Fold 4 price: €1919

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 prices in France


  • Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth price: €299 
  • Watch 5 40mm 4G price: €349
  • Watch 5 40mm 44mm Bluetooth price: €329 
  • Watch 5 40mm 4G price: €379
  • Watch 5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth price: €469
  • Watch 5 Pro 45mm 4G price: €499

This is bad news for European fans of Samsung's state-of-the-art foldable phones and smartwatches as there is a price increase across the board, ranging from 50 EUR for the Watch 5 models, to 150 EUR for the already expensive Galaxy Fold line.

While this rumor clashes somewhat with the North American Galaxy Watch 5 pricing leaks, we shouldn't forget that the Euro recently hit parity with the dollar, depreciating significantly against the globe's reserve currency and Samsung has to somehow protect its margins. 

Thus, we keep our hopes high that the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 prices in America will be on par with the tags of their predecessor, and ditto for Samsung's new smartwatch.
