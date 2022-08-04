Higher Watch 5, Fold 4, and Galaxy Flip 4 prices in Europe balance a stronger dollar

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, or Galaxy Watch 5









The ever-reliable Steve Hemmerstoffer of OnLeaks fame has posted the European Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 price, complete with their storage version tiers, as well as those of the Watch 5 series.





Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 price in France





128GB Flip 4 price: €1109

256GB Flip 4 price: €1169





Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 price in France





256GB Fold 4 price: €1799

512GB Fold 4 price: €1919





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 prices in France





Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth price: €299

Watch 5 40mm 4G price: €349

Watch 5 40mm 44mm Bluetooth price: €329

Watch 5 40mm 4G price: €379

Watch 5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth price: €469

Watch 5 Pro 45mm 4G price: €499





This is bad news for European fans of Samsung's state-of-the-art foldable phones and smartwatches as there is a price increase across the board, ranging from 50 EUR for the Watch 5 models, to 150 EUR for the already expensive Galaxy Fold line.





While this rumor clashes somewhat with the North American Galaxy Watch 5 pricing leaks, we shouldn't forget that the Euro recently hit parity with the dollar, depreciating significantly against the globe's reserve currency and Samsung has to somehow protect its margins.





Thus, we keep our hopes high that the Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 prices in America will be on par with the tags of their predecessor, and ditto for Samsung's new smartwatch.