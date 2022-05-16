Galaxy Watch 5 Pro rumored to feature sapphire glass and thick bezels

Samsung may be planning to shake up its smartwatch lineup this year. A new Pro model is apparently in the pipeline, but it's not abundantly clear if it will replace the Classic model . Based on rumors, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will sit at the top of the range and per the latest leak, it will be made of premium materials.





Venerated leaker Ice Universe says that the Galaxy Watch 5 will have a titanium build and it will feature sapphire glass. Sapphire is a high-end display material and has been used by companies like Apple, Garmin, and Huawei for luxury smartwatches.





Sapphire is very durable and scratch and crack resistant, which makes it ideal for use in a smartwatch. The flip side is that this could make the Watch 5 Pro very expensive. For comparison, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which is among the best watches around, starts at $350.





Ice has also said that the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will not exactly have slim bezels. Whether this is an indication that the watch will have rotating bezels remains to be seen.





According to an earlier rumor, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will be equipped with a hefty 572mAh battery, which would be an increase of around 60 percent over the larger Galaxy Watch 4. This could do wonders to the battery life, which is not great on the current models, but this may result in a very large watch, which some people may not prefer.