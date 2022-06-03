 Evidence of Galaxy Watch 5 thermometer feature shows up in Samsung Health app - PhoneArena
Evidence of Galaxy Watch 5 thermometer feature shows up in Samsung Health app

It's pretty much settled that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic won't get a successor and the premium Pro model that will take its place will not have a rotating physical bezel. Today another piece of the puzzle has fallen into place. The Samsung Health beta that revealed that the Classic model has been axed also hints that the Galaxy Watch 5 will have a temperature sensor.

The rumor first kicked off in March when it was reported that the Galaxy Watch 5 would come with a built-in thermometer that would be able to accurately measure body temperature and also help with virus detection, cold management, and female ovulation cycle tracking.

Since a temperature sensor can't measure core body temperature, it must be supported by a strong algorithm to determine someone's precise body temperature, but Samsung was said to be struggling with this part in May, leading to rumors that the feature won't be ready in time for the Galaxy Watch 5, which will most likely be announced in August.

Reddit user thedrunkmayor got a 'skin temperature during sleep' toggle after they updated to the latest Samsung Health beta (via Android Police), which suggests Samsung is laying the groundwork for the feature. 


The Watch 4 duo offered tons of health features and a new temperature feature on top of those could make the Galaxy Watch 5 the best smartwatch of 2022.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is also expected to gain this feature, though insiders believe it will only be used for fertility planning initially, and that also seems to be the case with the Galaxy Watch 5, as the description below the toggle only says that it supports women's health tracking.

An earlier report had also indicated that the Buds Live 2 and Buds Pro 2 would also get the thermometer function, but it's not clear if that's still on the cards.

The standard Galaxy Watch 5 will allegedly be available in 40mm and 42mm sizes, whereas the Pro is expected to only come in one size. The Pro will allegedly have a premium build and a very hefty 572mAh battery that could make it very bulky. Both watches will run a new version of One UI Watch.
