Take a look at the faster Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 charger





That's pretty good news, especially for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which is widely expected to have a much larger, 500 mAh battery pack, hence much longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic which can be called a predecessor despite the change in naming schemes.





As long as the charging cable is connected to a 10W power adapter, of course, but at least the magnetically attached puck has a modern USB-C instead of the aging USB-A port that precious Samsung wearable chargers shipped with.









Apple Watch Series 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 charging speeds





Apple, in its turn, lists Watch Series 7 charging speeds that are faster than what is speculated the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 charger will bring. The Watch Series 7 charges to 80% in 45 minutes, says Apple.





Given the rumored 45% in 30 minutes Galaxy Watch 5 charging speed, it's doubtful that the 10W puck will now be able to bring it to 80% for another 15 minutes. The Apple Watch Series 7, however, has a much smaller, 309 mAh battery, and a rather puny battery life that barely lasts you through the day with normal usage.





Samsung, on the other hand, is preparing to announce a veritable two or three day battery life smartwatch, at least as far as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and is gigantic for a smart timepiece 500 mAh battery pack in concerned.





That's why claimed charging times are not an apples to apples comparison as one Watch 7 may top up faster, but then it will lose the charge quicker, while the Watch 5 Pro would keep on going despite the potentially slower rate of charging.



