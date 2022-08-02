Take a look at the faster Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 charger
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After leaking the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro prices, at least in Canadian dollars, tipster Snoopy Tech is now at it with their charger specs and images. It turns out that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will have a USB-C charging "puck" that is capable of 10W output that will bring the smartwatches to a 45% battery in 30 minutes.
That's pretty good news, especially for the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which is widely expected to have a much larger, 500 mAh battery pack, hence much longer battery life than the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic which can be called a predecessor despite the change in naming schemes.
As long as the charging cable is connected to a 10W power adapter, of course, but at least the magnetically attached puck has a modern USB-C instead of the aging USB-A port that precious Samsung wearable chargers shipped with.
Apple Watch Series 7 vs Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 charging speeds
Apple, in its turn, lists Watch Series 7 charging speeds that are faster than what is speculated the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 charger will bring. The Watch Series 7 charges to 80% in 45 minutes, says Apple.
Given the rumored 45% in 30 minutes Galaxy Watch 5 charging speed, it's doubtful that the 10W puck will now be able to bring it to 80% for another 15 minutes. The Apple Watch Series 7, however, has a much smaller, 309 mAh battery, and a rather puny battery life that barely lasts you through the day with normal usage.
Samsung, on the other hand, is preparing to announce a veritable two or three day battery life smartwatch, at least as far as the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and is gigantic for a smart timepiece 500 mAh battery pack in concerned.
That's why claimed charging times are not an apples to apples comparison as one Watch 7 may top up faster, but then it will lose the charge quicker, while the Watch 5 Pro would keep on going despite the potentially slower rate of charging.
Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, or Galaxy Watch 5 before Samsung's August Unpacked event
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 preorders will likely start immediately after the August 10 Unpacked event and run until Friday, August 26, when Samsung will release its 2022 foldables crop, if history is any indication. You can queue for a spot at the Galaxy Watch 5 preorder reservations and bonuses right now, though:
Things that are NOT allowed: