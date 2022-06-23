Premium Galaxy Watch 5 model could come with a 'Pro' price tag

Galaxy Watch 5 range could see a price spike





Per the tipster, the lineup will start at €300 for the 40mm Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 5. This would be a €30 hike over the 40mm Galaxy Watch 4. Similarly, with an expected price tag of €350, the 40mm LTE Galaxy Watch 5 model is expected to fetch €30 more than the equivalent 2021 model with cellular connectivity.





Quandt also mentions that the 40mm standard Galaxy Watch 5 will be available in the colors Pink Gold, Gray, and Silver. This is in line with an earlier rumor about the possible Galaxy Watch 5 hues





Next up, we have the bigger 44mm model, the Bluetooth model of which is rumored to retail for €350, a bump of €50 over the 2021 counterpart. The 4G model could be priced at €400, a €50 premium over the LTE 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 LTE.









The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will allegedly only be available in a 45mm size and it's also not a direct successor to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which is available in 42mm and 46mm, so we can't exactly do a like-for-like comparison.



It looks like the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will set you back €490, whereas the LTE model will cost €540. It will be offered in Black and Titanium hues. The 44mm models will seemingly come in Blue, Gray, and Silver hues.

In contrast, the 46mm Watch 4 Classic could be had for €399, and its 4G model commanded a price of €449.

Galaxy Watch 5 vs Watch 4 prices at a glance





Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm Bluetooth €300 | Galaxy Watch 4 40mm Bluetooth €270

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 40mm LTE €350 | Galaxy Watch 4 40mm LTE €320



Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm Bluetooth €350 | Galaxy Watch 4 44mm Bluetooth €300

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 44mm LTE €400 | Galaxy Watch 4 44mm LTE €350



Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm Bluetooth €490 | Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm Bluetooth €400

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm LTE €540 | Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm LTE €450



Galaxy Watch 5: What will be new this year?





Most of the rumors have been focused on the high-end Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model, which is expected to have a sporty design like the Galaxy Watch 4 and it will likely pack a much bigger 572mAh battery than the largest Watch 4 Classic version's 361mAh cell.





The Pro model is also rumored to have thick bezels and may feature premium materials such as titanium and sapphire glass, which will not only make it look classy but also more durable. This could make it the best smartwatch of the year





According to leaker According to leaker @Mr_TechTalkTV , who posted real-world images of the forthcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 a while back, even though the Watch 5 Pro will not have a physical bezel, it may feature a 'convex-type bezel.' Apparently, the watch surface will be flat but the bezels will be slightly raised so that they are easy to use.









The insider believes this way there will be fewer chances of accidental touches but at the same time, it will feel like a physical bezel. They also said that the Watch 5 Pro has a very premium look and the 'battery life is phenomenal.'





Not much has been said about the regular model, except that it will be a lot like the Watch 4, but we do think both variants will feature the rumored new thermometer feature



