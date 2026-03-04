Mid-range beauty Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ beats its successor with a massive $241 discount

Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
A Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ on a white background.
A Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ on a white background. | Image by Samsung

While the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is Samsung’s latest plus-sized mid-range tablet, there’s one slate that’s currently an even bigger bang for your buck—provided you’re willing to make a compromise and go for an older model.

The device in question is the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+, which is selling for $241 off at Walmart. This allows you to grab the 128GB model for only $359. In comparison, Amazon is currently selling the 128GB Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ for $150 off, dropping it under $500. Math has never been my strong suit, but it appears to me that the difference between the two prices is $141, making the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ the clear winner for bargain hunters. The deal has been up for grabs for a while, though, so you may want to act quickly, since there's no telling how long it will stay live.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE+: Save $241!

$359
$599 99
$241 off (40%)
Walmart has slashed the price of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ by $241, making it an absolute steal for anyone hunting for a mid-range tablet. It may not be the newest kid on the block, but the 128GB model still delivers a silky-smooth experience and gorgeous visuals at a fraction of the usual cost. Grab one while you still can and save big!
Buy at Walmart


To be honest, it’s quite rare when both the techie and the deal hunter in me agree that an older device is worth every penny. But they both share the same opinion on this one. The Exynos 1380 chipset on board still packs a punch, offering speedy performance for day-to-day tasks like browsing your Insta and watching YouTube.

In addition, its 12.4-inch LCD display with a high 2600 x 1600 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio makes it perfect for streaming your favorite series when you get home from school or work. Sure, the screen isn’t an AMOLED panel like those on Samsung’s high-end tablets, but I think the visuals are pretty great for the current $359 price point.

You also get a massive 10,090mAh battery that can last a whole day without top-ups, and an S Pen included in the box for fast note-taking. The only downside is that this slate was released before Sammy’s commitment to seven years of software support. Because of that, its final major OS update will be Android 17. On the bright side, it should continue to get security patches until 2028, keeping your data protected.

All in all, I believe the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ is perfect if you’re looking for an affordable yet capable tablet and don't mind missing out on Android 18 and afterwards. If it fits the bill, save big with this deal today!
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15852 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
COMMENTS (0)

