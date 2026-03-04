At 34% off, the Marshall Emberton II is a compact temptation you shouldn't ignore

Marshall Emberton II: Save 34% on Amazon! $61 off (34%) You can currently snag the Marshall Emberton II on Amazon for just under $119, thanks to a 34% discount. For a little powerhouse that packs such premium audio and rugged durability, it's a remarkably solid deal. You can even pair it with other Emberton II speakers for a louder experience. Don't hesitate to grab one while this offer is up for grabs! Buy at Amazon

While it may look like a tiny guitar amp with its 2.68 x 6.30 x 2.99-inch dimensions, this bad boy truly impresses the moment you pair it with your phone and hit “Play.” It delivers top-quality 360-degree sound that is loud enough for a small gathering with friends or family. It’s no massive party speaker by any means, but you can pair it with other Emberton II devices using "Stack Mode" to provide a louder listening experience for the times you need more power.Since you’d probably want to bring your Marshall Emberton II anywhere you go—whether that’s a friend’s house, the park, or the beach—it comes with a high IP67 dust and water resistance certification. This means it’s fully dust-tight and can even survive full water submersion of up to 3.3 feet for around 30 minutes. Adding to this durability is the pretty awesome battery life of up to 30 hours per charge, which should be enough for at least two gatherings. Even if you do run low, a quick 20-minute charge will provide you with up to four extra hours of playback.Overall, the Marshall Emberton II is a pretty solid deal at its current sub-$119 price. Therefore, if this is what you’ve been looking for, be sure to grab yours at this unbeatable price now while the deal lasts!