At 34% off, the Marshall Emberton II is a compact temptation you shouldn't ignore
The speaker is a solid choice right now, so don't hesitate!
Marshall Emberton II passed between hands, emphasizing its compact design. | Image by Marshall
The Marshall Emberton II is one of the best compact Bluetooth speakers you can get, and I am pleased to inform you that you can currently treat yourself to one for less than usual on Amazon. A third-party merchant is selling the model in Cream for under $119, which saves you about $61 off its standard $180 price tag. That’s a 34% discount, which is not bad at all, if you ask me, especially considering what you get in return for your hard-earned cash.
While it may look like a tiny guitar amp with its 2.68 x 6.30 x 2.99-inch dimensions, this bad boy truly impresses the moment you pair it with your phone and hit “Play.” It delivers top-quality 360-degree sound that is loud enough for a small gathering with friends or family. It’s no massive party speaker by any means, but you can pair it with other Emberton II devices using "Stack Mode" to provide a louder listening experience for the times you need more power.
Since you’d probably want to bring your Marshall Emberton II anywhere you go—whether that’s a friend’s house, the park, or the beach—it comes with a high IP67 dust and water resistance certification. This means it’s fully dust-tight and can even survive full water submersion of up to 3.3 feet for around 30 minutes. Adding to this durability is the pretty awesome battery life of up to 30 hours per charge, which should be enough for at least two gatherings. Even if you do run low, a quick 20-minute charge will provide you with up to four extra hours of playback.
Overall, the Marshall Emberton II is a pretty solid deal at its current sub-$119 price. Therefore, if this is what you’ve been looking for, be sure to grab yours at this unbeatable price now while the deal lasts!
