Galaxy S26 Ultra: save up to $720 now!

Versatile Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra drops in price at Samsung

This is the best Android tablet money can buy, so act fast!

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A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
       View now at Samsung  
While the best Samsung smartwatch is selling for $150 off on Amazon, Samsung itself is offering a sweet $200 discount on its top-of-the-line tablet, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.

Yep, that’s right! You can currently snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra for $200 off its price at the official Samsung store—no strings attached. To see the discount, though, you’ll have to select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing. However, if you do have an old tablet to trade in, you can save up to $700 depending on the make and model and, of course, the condition of the device.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Save up to $700!

$499 99
$1199 99
$700 off (58%)
Act fast and save $200 on the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra — no trade-ins required. Just select "No" in the trade-in section to see the discount. Alternatively, you can save up to $700 with an eligible trade-in. This is one of the best tablets on the market, so act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Samsung
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The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is among those devices that you just can’t go wrong with getting. Furthermore, it’s definitely one of the best Android-powered slates out there, making it a top choice if you want a powerful tablet but don’t want to enter into Apple’s ecosystem.

Equipped with a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle any task, regardless of whether it’s casual web browsing, video streaming, or a resource-intensive game. Additionally, its 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen delivers stunning on-the-go visuals courtesy of its sharp 2960 x 1848 resolution and HDR support. And since it has a 16:10 aspect ratio, it’s perfect for watching movies or TV series.

Factor in an included S Pen that saves you extra cash and the fact that the tablet will receive seven years of software updates, and you get a versatile slate that will serve you well for years to come. Therefore, don’t miss out! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra for less than usual now.

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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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