Versatile Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra drops in price at Samsung
This is the best Android tablet money can buy, so act fast!
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Samsung smartwatch is selling for $150 off on Amazon, Samsung itself is offering a sweet $200 discount on its top-of-the-line tablet, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.While the best
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is among those devices that you just can’t go wrong with getting. Furthermore, it’s definitely one of the best Android-powered slates out there, making it a top choice if you want a powerful tablet but don’t want to enter into Apple’s ecosystem.
Equipped with a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle any task, regardless of whether it’s casual web browsing, video streaming, or a resource-intensive game. Additionally, its 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen delivers stunning on-the-go visuals courtesy of its sharp 2960 x 1848 resolution and HDR support. And since it has a 16:10 aspect ratio, it’s perfect for watching movies or TV series.
Yep, that’s right! You can currently snag a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra for $200 off its price at the official Samsung store—no strings attached. To see the discount, though, you’ll have to select “No” in the trade-in section of the listing. However, if you do have an old tablet to trade in, you can save up to $700 depending on the make and model and, of course, the condition of the device.
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The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is among those devices that you just can’t go wrong with getting. Furthermore, it’s definitely one of the best Android-powered slates out there, making it a top choice if you want a powerful tablet but don’t want to enter into Apple’s ecosystem.
Equipped with a high-end MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and 12GB of RAM, it has enough firepower to handle any task, regardless of whether it’s casual web browsing, video streaming, or a resource-intensive game. Additionally, its 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen delivers stunning on-the-go visuals courtesy of its sharp 2960 x 1848 resolution and HDR support. And since it has a 16:10 aspect ratio, it’s perfect for watching movies or TV series.
Factor in an included S Pen that saves you extra cash and the fact that the tablet will receive seven years of software updates, and you get a versatile slate that will serve you well for years to come. Therefore, don’t miss out! Tap the offer button at the beginning of this article and score a brand-new Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra for less than usual now.
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