Samsung says you shouldn’t write off the S Pen just yet

A future Samsung Galaxy foldable may bring back the S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 standing upright
Samsung took away Bluetooth from the S Pen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and then removed support for the accessory entirely from the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It seems like the company is preparing to discontinue the S Pen completely. However, a recent statement from a Samsung executive makes it seem like you shouldn’t write off the pen just yet.

A few days back, Executive Director of Samsung’s MX (Mobile eXperience) division — Kang Min-seok — said that the removal of the S Pen on the Fold 7 was a trade-off. The S Pen was removed (translated source) to make the phone as slim and lightweight as possible, likely by eliminating the technology needed to support it. Kang also said that, for now, customers couldn’t have both: a slim foldable and the S Pen.

Which option do you prefer?

The important thing here is that Kang alluded to a Galaxy foldable that reintroduces the S Pen in the future. He added that Samsung was always working on improving its products, and that the company will reconsider the S Pen for a future model. However, Kang did also say that this would heavily depend on consumer demand.

Given that Samsung removed Bluetooth from the S Pen because it said that very few people used it, this might just be a politer way of saying that the pen will not be coming back. If it does, it’ll likely be long after the company has adopted the use of denser silicon batteries so that it doesn’t need to compromise on battery life.

The Fold 7 was a major leap forward over the Galaxy Z Fold 6. | Video credit — Samsung

Also worth mentioning is the fact that, according to previous reports, Samsung is considering removing the S Pen from the Galaxy S26 Ultra as well. No pen on the S26 Ultra might turn off a sizable chunk of Samsung users from the company’s Ultra lineup, but will provide more space for a bigger battery. Samsung is reportedly considering this very carefully, and is weighing the pros and cons of this action.

If I had to put in my two cents, I’d say it’s either time to bring back the Note series of phones or start offering two versions of the Ultra each year. The latter might be a logistical nightmare for the company that also confuses the average consumer, however.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless