Early Galaxy S26 Ultra reviews are desperately trying to tell us something

Is the Galaxy S26 Ultra a secret not worth guarding?

By
Galaxy s26 ultra unboxing review videos
Galaxy S26 Ultra | Image by SamZone
Yet another Galaxy S26 Ultra unboxing video has surfaced ahead of tomorrow's official reveal, making us wonder why Samsung is so lax about the launch of its marquee product getting spoiled. While the South Korean giant's phones always leak, the situation has intensified this year, with stores in Bangladesh and the UAE already selling the device. Come to think of it, maybe Samsung doesn't really care.

A chaotic wrap-up to a chaotic start



While the Galaxy S26 Ultra was pretty much guaranteed to be part of the lineup, Samsung's reported indecisiveness regarding the other two models appears to have hampered the launch. Heck, the Galaxy S26 Ultra seemed certain to feature built-in magnets at one point, suggesting Samsung changed its mind one too many times. The lack of preparation is now spilling over, as the company struggles to keep retail partners in check.

Divided attention


Between the Galaxy Z TriFold and the rumored wide Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung is juggling too many flagships. With the TriFold poised to be a hit and the wide foldable stirring up interest, Samsung appears to have grown complacent, letting the Galaxy S26 Ultra fall by the wayside.

It's as if the Ultra is now a second-tier flagship and not worth fussing over.

How have recent videos impacted your opinion of the Galaxy S26 Ultra?
29 Votes

Better luck next year



Reports suggest the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be an underwhelming upgrade, with rounded corners, a camera island, and a privacy display feature as its only real highlights. Processor speed could have been a draw, but the latest unboxing video suggests that the phone tends to overheat, so performance might be throttled.

This might explain why Samsung has given up on controlling leaks. The company may have realized this generation won't be a blockbuster, and decided the damage control isn't worth the effort.

Alternatively, leakers may have one-upped it, and instead of fighting a losing battle, Samsung is looking toward next year

Samsung may still surprise us with aggressive pricing or innovative AI features, though I wouldn't hold my breath.

Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless