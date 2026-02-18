Galaxy AI is about to turn your Galaxy S26 into a sticker factory

The teaser, shown above, basically reinvents a photo of your pet, turning it into a lively sticker. It doesn't just show you a sticker of your pet in the same pose, too. AI reinvents your pet in various positions and expressions, and, frankly, it's quite exciting to look at.This feature builds on the existing One UI tools, allowing you to make a set of fun stickers in just a few taps. Previously, users had to cut the object they wanted "reinvented" by hand, making it an extra not everyone would use. But now, things have changed.

Is it really necessary?

There's no denying that turning photos into fun stickers sounds more than exciting. But here's my thought: unless you're obsessed with experimenting with your phone's latest features, how could this automatic sticker generator be of any use?Firstly, this feature adds a personal touch to messages. Let's face it, we’re all getting a bit bored of the same generic emojis; custom stickers make a chat feel like your own.Another thing is, with this feature, we may finally have a reason to use the thousands of photos in our galleries. If AI can actually turn forgotten images into something exciting we can share, it might just be much more useful than having 100x zoom you're probably not using more than once a year.