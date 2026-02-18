Galaxy AI is about to turn your Galaxy S26 into a sticker factory
The Galaxy S26 will come with more exciting AI features than you might expect.
The Galaxy S26 will pack a lot of camera surprises. | Image by Michael Ma
Teasers keep coming straight from the source just days before the Galaxy Unpacked event. Shorts have been leaning heavily on the Galaxy S26's AI capabilities recently, and the latest one is no different.
AI-powered stickers
Samsung's short video shows how quickly Galaxy AI can transform everyday photos into fun digital stickers. At first glance, this may not look like much more than a gimmick.
A teaser of the Galaxy AI sticker-generating feature. | Video by Samsung
The teaser, shown above, basically reinvents a photo of your pet, turning it into a lively sticker. It doesn't just show you a sticker of your pet in the same pose, too. AI reinvents your pet in various positions and expressions, and, frankly, it's quite exciting to look at.
This feature builds on the existing One UI tools, allowing you to make a set of fun stickers in just a few taps. Previously, users had to cut the object they wanted "reinvented" by hand, making it an extra not everyone would use. But now, things have changed.
What's the coolest thing about the S26?
A fun feature, but not the only one
Samsung has been teasing the new features of its upcoming Galaxy S26 for some time. Just recently, the South Korean tech giant showed off a live-action teaser of the Galaxy S26 Ultra's Privacy Screen.
There was also a short video of the nighttime camera capabilities of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Evidently, AI will be a big focus for the Unpacked event... yet another year.
Is it really necessary?
There's no denying that turning photos into fun stickers sounds more than exciting. But here's my thought: unless you're obsessed with experimenting with your phone's latest features, how could this automatic sticker generator be of any use?
Firstly, this feature adds a personal touch to messages. Let's face it, we’re all getting a bit bored of the same generic emojis; custom stickers make a chat feel like your own.
Another thing is, with this feature, we may finally have a reason to use the thousands of photos in our galleries. If AI can actually turn forgotten images into something exciting we can share, it might just be much more useful than having 100x zoom you're probably not using more than once a year.
