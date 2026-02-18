Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Infinix debuts its new Note 60 series, featuring Snapdragon performance and а surprise on the camera island

Infinix has officially unveiled its new smartphone lineup — check it out.

0comments
By
Android
Infinix Note 60 Pro color variants on a white background.
Infinix Note 60 Pro color variants. | Image by Infinix

Infinix just upgraded its smartphone lineup today, Feb 18. The brand just introduced the Note 60 series, featuring the Note 60 and the Note 60 Pro.

Infinix Note 60 series: what's new?


The just-announced devices aim to blend power and functionality. The highlight of the series is the Note 60 Pro, but the entire series receives Infinix's commitment to long-term support, and not only.

Embracing a whole-series 5G strategy, we are bringing together the best of performance, design, and entertainment—from our first NOTE powered by Snapdragon from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., to premium design craftsmanship with Pininfarina, and immersive SOUND BY JBL. This ensures we deliver a pleasurable, fun experience that lets our global consumers actively enjoy the best modern technology.
Tony Zhao, CEO of Infinix quote


The lineup comes with XOS 16 (based on Android 16) out of the box and is set for three years of software updates, while security patches continue for five years. Let's take a deeper dive into the just-introduced models.

Infinix Note 60 Pro: Snapdragon power for the first time in a while


The star of today's release is the Infinix 60 Pro, which stands out with a Snapdragon chip for the first time in many years. Powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, the device should deliver 75% faster CPU performance and a massive 210% boost in GPU compared to the Note 50 Pro.

While not including a more contemporary chipset may look like a dealbreaker, it's still a decent SoC that maintains good performance while keeping the price affordable.



Infinix also pays attention to gaming. The Note 60 Pro is set to deliver high-frame-rate gaming, maintaining up to 120fps with popular titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Honor of Kings. To maintain responsiveness during long sessions, the device packs an upgraded 3D IceCore vapor chamber.

The display is another highlight. Boasting 1.5K resolution, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and a 144Hz refresh rate, the Note 60 Pro delivers excellent visuals in all settings. Add Gorilla Glass 7i protection and dual JBL speakers to the mix, and you've got a pretty well-rounded option.

Infinix Note 60 Pro key specs


  • Display: 6.78-inch, AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 peak brightness
  • Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
  • Camera: 50MP main sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide lens
  • Battery: 6,500mAh capacity, 90W charging
  • RAM: 8/12GB
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB
  • Colors: Mist Titanium, Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, Frost Silver, Torino Black

In addition, the Note 60 Pro introduces an Active Matrix display. This interactive LED screen, which can be customized to show smart notifications, run mini games, or display animated pets. You can use custom signatures, dynamic patterns, and more to make the device truly your own.

Infinix Note 60: the accessible alternative


The Infinix Note 60 is a 5G device designed with a high-class metal frame, a 1.5K Ultra HDR screen, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chip for optimized performance. The MediaTek chip doesn't quite match the Snapdragon, it should be a suitable option for those seeking a budget device that doesn't feel sluggish.



Following some of the more premium features of the Note series, this option features an Active Halo notification lighting. The interactive rear-LED feature offers light pulses for calls, gaming, charging, and alerts.

Infinix Note 60 key specs


  • Display: 6.78-inch display, AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate
  • Camera: 50MP main camera with OIS,
  • Battery: 6,500mAh battery, 45W charging
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB/256GB
  • Colors: Mist Titanium, Rose Gold, Fizz Blue, Midnight Black, Mocha Brown

Pricing and availability


The Infinix Note 60 and Note 60 Pro will be available for purchase through the Infinix website. Users should refer to the official store for availability and sales information.

Is the Note 60 series worth looking out for?


The Infinix Note 60 lineup sounds good on paper, but I'm not completely certain whether it'll be a true success. The truth is, smaller brands like Infinix have tough competition to beat.

Whether the Note 60 series is a winner will, in my opinion, depend on the price. If the price is affordable, it might just get a fighting chance.

