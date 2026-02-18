Infinix debuts its new Note 60 series, featuring Snapdragon performance and а surprise on the camera island

Infinix Note 60 Pro color variants. | Image by Infinix

While not including a more contemporary chipset may look like a dealbreaker, it's still a decent SoC that maintains good performance while keeping the price affordable.

Infinix Note 60 Pro key specs





Display: 6.78-inch, AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 4,500 peak brightness

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4

Camera: 50MP main sensor with OIS, 8MP ultra-wide lens

Battery: 6,500mAh capacity, 90W charging

RAM: 8/12GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Colors: Mist Titanium, Solar Orange, Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, Frost Silver, Torino Black

Infinix Note 60: the accessible alternative

Infinix Note 60 key specs





Display: 6.78-inch display, AMOLED, up to 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate

Camera: 50MP main camera with OIS,

Battery: 6,500mAh battery, 45W charging

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB/256GB

Colors: Mist Titanium, Rose Gold, Fizz Blue, Midnight Black, Mocha Brown

Pricing and availability

Is the Note 60 series worth looking out for?

Infinix also pays attention to gaming. The Note 60 Pro is set to deliver high-frame-rate gaming, maintaining up to 120fps with popular titles like Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Honor of Kings. To maintain responsiveness during long sessions, the device packs an upgraded 3D IceCore vapor chamber.The display is another highlight. Boasting 1.5K resolution, a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and a 144Hz refresh rate, the Note 60 Pro delivers excellent visuals in all settings. Add Gorilla Glass 7i protection and dual JBL speakers to the mix, and you've got a pretty well-rounded option.In addition, the Note 60 Pro introduces an Active Matrix display. This interactive LED screen, which can be customized to show smart notifications, run mini games, or display animated pets. You can use custom signatures, dynamic patterns, and more to make the device truly your own.The Infinix Note 60 is a 5G device designed with a high-class metal frame, a 1.5K Ultra HDR screen, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate chip for optimized performance. The MediaTek chip doesn't quite match the Snapdragon, it should be a suitable option for those seeking a budget device that doesn't feel sluggish.Following some of the more premium features of the Note series, this option features an Active Halo notification lighting. The interactive rear-LED feature offers light pulses for calls, gaming, charging, and alerts.The Infinix Note 60 and Note 60 Pro will be available for purchase through the Infinix website. Users should refer to the official store for availability and sales information.The Infinix Note 60 lineup sounds good on paper, but I'm not completely certain whether it'll be a true success. The truth is, smaller brands like Infinix have tough competition to beat.Whether the Note 60 series is a winner will, in my opinion, depend on the price. If the price is affordable, it might just get a fighting chance.