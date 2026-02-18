Reserve your next Galaxy device here!

Mint Mobile has slashed the Galaxy A16 to an unbelievable price

The Galaxy A16 is now cheaper than cheap, thanks to Mint's latest offer.

Samsung Deals Galaxy A Series
A person playing a game on the Galaxy A16.
Galaxy A16 is a budget hit you can't miss. | Image by PhoneArena
If you're looking for a budget phone at a dirt-cheap price, I've just found the perfect choice for you. Believe it or not, Mint Mobile now has the Galaxy A16 down to just $1.

Galaxy A16 5G: now just $1 at Mint!

$1
$170
$169 off (99%)
The Galaxy A16 has just become a dream come true for users on a shoestring budget. The device is currently down to just $1 at Mint, making it an absolute hit. You can get 12 months of unlimited data for $180.
Nope, that's not a joke or a typo! The $170 Android phone can indeed be yours for just $1. But wait — it gets better! Mint Mobile's 12-month unlimited plan is now 50% off, which lands it at $180 per year. 

Overall, you get a Galaxy phone along with 12 months of unlimited data on T-Mobile's reliable 5G network for just $181. Now, you may be able to find a device in unlocked condition that gives you six years of software updates and an OLED display for less than $200. 

But when you add up the data service, things really stack up. So, why not simply go for the Galaxy A16 and bundle it with Mint Mobile's unlimited data service for a dirt-cheap price? 

And what does this option give you, exactly? Quite a bit for $1. With its 6.7-inch OLED screen and a 90Hz refresh rate, it packs surprisingly good visuals. On top of that, the model features a 50MP main camera, taking beautiful photos with mostly natural-looking colors and some detail. 

What about performance? Well, in our Galaxy A16 review, we haven't exactly praised this fella's potential on that front. But hear me out: a $200 phone can't really stand out with flagship-grade prowess, and it shouldn't. 

Given the ultra-cheap price, this model actually handles daily use just fine. Of course, it stutters with heavy multitasking and heavier apps. If that's a dealbreaker for you, consider increasing your budget.

To me, the best part about this Samsung option is the software. While ultra-cheap, it comes with six years of security and software patches, giving you long-term reliability that very few alternatives can offer. 

So, yeah — if you ask me, this deal is great. In case you need a super-cheap device that does the job, along with a full year of unlimited service for just $181, then go ahead and take advantage before it's too late.

