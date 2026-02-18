Mint Mobile has slashed the Galaxy A16 to an unbelievable price
The Galaxy A16 is now cheaper than cheap, thanks to Mint's latest offer.
Galaxy A16 is a budget hit you can't miss. | Image by PhoneArenaIf you're looking for a budget phone at a dirt-cheap price, I've just found the perfect choice for you. Believe it or not, Mint Mobile now has the Galaxy A16 down to just $1.
Nope, that's not a joke or a typo! The $170 Android phone can indeed be yours for just $1. But wait — it gets better! Mint Mobile's 12-month unlimited plan is now 50% off, which lands it at $180 per year.
Overall, you get a Galaxy phone along with 12 months of unlimited data on T-Mobile's reliable 5G network for just $181. Now, you may be able to find a device in unlocked condition that gives you six years of software updates and an OLED display for less than $200.
And what does this option give you, exactly? Quite a bit for $1. With its 6.7-inch OLED screen and a 90Hz refresh rate, it packs surprisingly good visuals. On top of that, the model features a 50MP main camera, taking beautiful photos with mostly natural-looking colors and some detail.
What about performance? Well, in our Galaxy A16 review, we haven't exactly praised this fella's potential on that front. But hear me out: a $200 phone can't really stand out with flagship-grade prowess, and it shouldn't.
To me, the best part about this Samsung option is the software. While ultra-cheap, it comes with six years of security and software patches, giving you long-term reliability that very few alternatives can offer.
So, yeah — if you ask me, this deal is great. In case you need a super-cheap device that does the job, along with a full year of unlimited service for just $181, then go ahead and take advantage before it's too late.
But when you add up the data service, things really stack up. So, why not simply go for the Galaxy A16 and bundle it with Mint Mobile's unlimited data service for a dirt-cheap price?
Given the ultra-cheap price, this model actually handles daily use just fine. Of course, it stutters with heavy multitasking and heavier apps. If that's a dealbreaker for you, consider increasing your budget.
