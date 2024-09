iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming Apple stock began dropping when it was announced

iPhone 16

Apple Intelligence isn’t even rolling out all its features until some time next year. | Video credit — Apple





It’s not just you, the iPhone 16 reveal was perhaps the most boring Apple event ever. In fact, it was so underwhelming that Apple stock began dropping immediately after Tim Cook moved on to Apple’s newest phones. That’s got to hurt.Theis hardly a bad phone in any sense but there was almost nothing new introduced for Apple’s next lineup. Apple Intelligence , arguably the only reason for buying an iPhone 16 , isn’t even exclusive to the new phones. It’s also quite clear Apple desperately wants to sell you on AI, hence the new videos showing off Apple Intelligence And…that’s about it. There’s a new camera control button but it’s far from being a worthwhile reason to upgrade. The new colors are nice and the increased RAM is very welcome but the list ends there. To me it felt like Apple was grasping at straws to make theseem like the new must-have phone. Perhaps that’s why the event kept mentioning how light the new devices are or how they’re painted.The stock market noticed this. Consequently, Apple shares fell by one percent when thecame on-screen. This decrease added to an earlier dip in shares as well.