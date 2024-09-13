iPhone 16 reveal was so underwhelming Apple stock began dropping when it was announced
It’s not just you, the iPhone 16 reveal was perhaps the most boring Apple event ever. In fact, it was so underwhelming that Apple stock began dropping immediately after Tim Cook moved on to Apple’s newest phones. That’s got to hurt.
The iPhone 16 is hardly a bad phone in any sense but there was almost nothing new introduced for Apple’s next lineup. Apple Intelligence, arguably the only reason for buying an iPhone 16, isn’t even exclusive to the new phones. It’s also quite clear Apple desperately wants to sell you on AI, hence the new videos showing off Apple Intelligence.
And…that’s about it. There’s a new camera control button but it’s far from being a worthwhile reason to upgrade. The new colors are nice and the increased RAM is very welcome but the list ends there. To me it felt like Apple was grasping at straws to make the iPhone 16 seem like the new must-have phone. Perhaps that’s why the event kept mentioning how light the new devices are or how they’re painted.
The stock market noticed this. Consequently, Apple shares fell by one percent when the iPhone 16 came on-screen. This decrease added to an earlier dip in shares as well.
Apple Intelligence isn’t even rolling out all its features until some time next year. | Video credit — Apple
Yes, I know that the stock market is a fickle beast powered by the whims of speculation and fear. This dip probably doesn’t mean anything in the long run, especially for a corporation as massive as Apple. But I found it absolutely hilarious that this happened and I kind of feel sorry for the poor iPhone 16.
There’s no doubt that it will be one of the best phones worth buying today, but it really is a very forgettable upgrade. I mean, it still has a 60 Hz display! I’m much more interested in the supposed iPhone 17 Air coming next year. The alleged modern revamp of iPhone SE is also more enticing in my opinion.
And I haven’t even mentioned the fact that Apple seems to be looking to start making robots.
