Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Cyber Monday is here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Apple Processors Qualcomm
iPhone 16 Pro Max next to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
The days of Apple devices being called overpriced and underpowered seem to be behind us now, at least when it comes to flagship smartphones. Samsung — arguably Apple’s biggest rival in the smartphone industry — may be forced to increase the prices of its smartphones once again in 2026.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra already starts at a higher price tag ($1,299.99) than the iPhone 16 Pro Max ($1,199.99). And rumors suggest that the Galaxy S25 phones coming out early next year will see price bumps too. The S25 Ultra is expected to jump up another $100, making it an extra $200 for 2025’s Android flagship of choice in the U.S.

But reports are coming in that Qualcomm is planning to significantly hike the price of the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2. If Samsung continues to plan to use Snapdragon processors in its phones — it really has no choice at the moment — then the next Galaxy phones will likely reflect this price hike.

Image credit — PhoneArena - The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
Image credit — PhoneArena

Samsung has abandoned Exynos for the entire S25 lineup according to previous reports. This is because Samsung Foundry — which recently closed a plant before it could even open — has been having issues with yield. Yield results at Samsung Foundry have been as bad as 10 percent, making it completely unviable for business. There are even reports that Samsung might resort to having TSMC manufacture its Exynos chips.

And that is something the company may just have to do if it doesn’t want to scare away customers with a significantly higher price tag. Apple managed to keep its phones the same price this year as their predecessors, partly because of Apple silicon. Samsung may need to seriously consider adopting Apple’s philosophy of designing its chips but letting TSMC manufacture them.

If Samsung is unable to move away from Snapdragon before the Galaxy S26 phones then it may have to negotiate cost reductions from domestic component manufacturers. Not doing so leaves only one choice: making the Galaxy phones even more expensive than the iPhone.

And that is a surefire way to turn more people towards America’s most used smartphone.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2024: Save $200 on the latest iPad Pro and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2024: Save $200 on the latest iPad Pro and more
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
One UI 7 fervor reaches ridiculous levels as users download leaked system apps
One UI 7 fervor reaches ridiculous levels as users download leaked system apps
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless