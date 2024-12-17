Leaked Galaxy S25 Plus photos surface, proving what we’ve all been thinking

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Leaked photo of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus by Jukanlosreve
Though there have been a ton of leaks about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra we haven’t seen nearly the same amount of love being given to the other two phones. But now we finally have some leaked pictures of the Galaxy S25 Plus and they confirm what I feared would happen.

Earlier this year we found out that the S25 Ultra will revert to rounded edges and ditch its iconic sharp look. While some may welcome the added comfort of holding the Ultra I was quite bummed about the change. In particular what I was sad about was the fact that Samsung seems to be opting for a safer and more consistent design language across its entire product line just like Apple.

The Ultra phones have had this brilliant hefty look to them these past few years and I wish it would have stayed. From the leaked S25 Ultra video it becomes quite apparent that it will now heavily resemble its peers. Take a look for yourself.

You wouldn’t know which phone this was if I didn’t tell you that it was the S25 Plus. | Image credit — Jukanlosreve

I’m sure I wasn’t the only one whose attention immediately went to that spot under the power button. It immediately reminded me of the camera control button introduced this year for the iPhone 16. For a split second of uncoordinated thoughts I thought that Samsung had made a camera button of its own before the comments reminded me about mmWave antennas.

Tell me this phone doesn’t look the exact same as the S25 Ultra because I won’t believe you. What I thought might happen has turned out to be true: the Galaxy phones will now resemble each other again just like the iPhone series. With accusations of copying accessory designs from Apple this year in addition to some saying that One UI 7 resembles iOS this hasn’t been a good few months for Samsung’s creative team.

However, I think it’s quite safe to say that the Galaxy S25 lineup will easily be some of the best phones of 2025. Particularly now that Samsung has an ace up its sleeve that will beat Apple at its own highly advertised feature for iPhone 16.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

