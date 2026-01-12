Galaxy S25+ brings flagship performance without a four-digit price tag at Amazon and Samsung
It also comes with capable cameras and a gorgeous display, making it a bargain!
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Galaxy Tab S10+ may be selling at a lower price on Amazon, but it’s not the only sweetly discounted, plus-size Galaxy device at the retailer right now. Shoppers looking for a powerful phone instead can save $105 on a brand-new Galaxy S25+. This means you can currently treat yourself to one of the best phones on the market for just south of $895 if you hurry up and capitalize on this deal today!The
That said, you may want to check out Samsung’s trade-in offer as well, especially if you have an old phone that you won’t need anymore. The tech giant lets you slash up to $480 off this bad boy with an eligible trade-in. Alternatively, you can save $100 at the official store without the need to part with an old handset.
With 12GB of RAM and powered by a slightly overclocked version of Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices from last year, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, this bad boy can tackle demanding apps and games with ease. It can also handle heavy multitasking, making it a good choice if you often run multiple apps on your phone simultaneously.
Include a capable 50MP main camera and a 12MP selfie unit that take stunning photos and a 4,900mAh battery that offers all-day battery life, and you get a can-do-it-all phone that can now be yours at a more reasonable price. If you need another incentive, Samsung promises seven years of software support for this thing, making it future-proof. So, don’t miss out!
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That said, you may want to check out Samsung’s trade-in offer as well, especially if you have an old phone that you won’t need anymore. The tech giant lets you slash up to $480 off this bad boy with an eligible trade-in. Alternatively, you can save $100 at the official store without the need to part with an old handset.
I urge you not to hesitate and save on a brand-new Galaxy S25+, regardless of whether it’s with Amazon’s offer or Samsung’s trade-in deal. As one of Samsung’s top-tier phones, this bad boy brings value on all important fronts.
With 12GB of RAM and powered by a slightly overclocked version of Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices from last year, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, this bad boy can tackle demanding apps and games with ease. It can also handle heavy multitasking, making it a good choice if you often run multiple apps on your phone simultaneously.
After all, a high-end phone with immense firepower should also have a stunning display, which is why our friend here comes with a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. Boasting a crisp 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, the panel offers incredible visuals on the go. Meanwhile, with its 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a high 120Hz refresh rate, it allows you to see even in direct sunlight, all while delivering silky-smooth web browsing and navigation.
Include a capable 50MP main camera and a 12MP selfie unit that take stunning photos and a 4,900mAh battery that offers all-day battery life, and you get a can-do-it-all phone that can now be yours at a more reasonable price. If you need another incentive, Samsung promises seven years of software support for this thing, making it future-proof. So, don’t miss out!
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