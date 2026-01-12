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Galaxy S25+ brings flagship performance without a four-digit price tag at Amazon and Samsung

It also comes with capable cameras and a gorgeous display, making it a bargain!

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A person holding a Galaxy S25+.
       View now at Amazon  
The Galaxy Tab S10+ may be selling at a lower price on Amazon, but it’s not the only sweetly discounted, plus-size Galaxy device at the retailer right now. Shoppers looking for a powerful phone instead can save $105 on a brand-new Galaxy S25+. This means you can currently treat yourself to one of the best phones on the market for just south of $895 if you hurry up and capitalize on this deal today!

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Save $105 on Amazon!

$105 off (11%)
Amazon has shaved $105 off the Galaxy S25+, pushing the 256GB version below the $895 mark. That price drop makes an already excellent phone even more appealing, especially given its speedy performance, vibrant display, and reliable cameras. So, act fast and save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S25+ 256GB: Save up to $480 at Samsung!

$519 99
$999 99
$480 off (48%)
Samsung currently has a generous deal that can cut as much as $480 off the Galaxy S25+ with an eligible trade-in. Alternatively, you can save $100 without any trade-ins. However, if you do have an old phone you can part with, I encourage you to check out how much you can save by trading it in with Samsung.
Buy at Samsung
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That said, you may want to check out Samsung’s trade-in offer as well, especially if you have an old phone that you won’t need anymore. The tech giant lets you slash up to $480 off this bad boy with an eligible trade-in. Alternatively, you can save $100 at the official store without the need to part with an old handset.

I urge you not to hesitate and save on a brand-new Galaxy S25+, regardless of whether it’s with Amazon’s offer or Samsung’s trade-in deal. As one of Samsung’s top-tier phones, this bad boy brings value on all important fronts.

With 12GB of RAM and powered by a slightly overclocked version of Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices from last year, the Snapdragon 8 Elite, this bad boy can tackle demanding apps and games with ease. It can also handle heavy multitasking, making it a good choice if you often run multiple apps on your phone simultaneously.

After all, a high-end phone with immense firepower should also have a stunning display, which is why our friend here comes with a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen. Boasting a crisp 3120 x 1440 resolution and HDR support, the panel offers incredible visuals on the go. Meanwhile, with its 2,600 nits of peak brightness and a high 120Hz refresh rate, it allows you to see even in direct sunlight, all while delivering silky-smooth web browsing and navigation.

Include a capable 50MP main camera and a 12MP selfie unit that take stunning photos and a 4,900mAh battery that offers all-day battery life, and you get a can-do-it-all phone that can now be yours at a more reasonable price. If you need another incentive, Samsung promises seven years of software support for this thing, making it future-proof. So, don’t miss out!

Get Visible as low as $20/mo for 1 year. Limited time offer with code: FRESHSTART

$20 /mo
$25
$5 off (20%)
Offer Ends 6.1.2026 at 11.59pm ET. New members get $5/mo off the $25/mg Visible plan, $35/mo Visible+ plan, or $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 12 months. Promo code FRESHSTART required at checkout.
Buy at Visible
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Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
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