Samsung turns the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra into a high-performance bargain with this sweet discount
With its immense firepower and a stunning display, the tablet is impossible to resist.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra held horizontally, showcasing its screen. | Image by PhoneArena
Well, you already know that I’m a Sammy fan—not that I’m trying to hide it—so you can imagine how excited I was when I saw that the king of all Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, is discounted at the official Samsung store right now.
Shoppers looking to score this versatile powerhouse can now do so for at least $120 off on Samsung.com—no trade-ins required. The only thing you need to do is select that you don’t have a device to trade. However, if you want to save even more and happen to have an old tablet you don’t really use that much, feel free to trade it in, as you can increase your savings by up to $600.
I also highly recommend taking advantage of Samsung’s 30% bundle discount on the Book Cover Keyboard. Sure, you’ll have to cough up an additional $149.99, but man, this will basically turn your new powerhouse into a laptop replacement. You’ll be able to travel or move around the city with only your trusty tablet, saving you the hassle of carrying your laptop as well.
The combination of 12GB of RAM and the high-end Dimensity 9400+ chipset ensures you can tackle demanding apps and heavy multitasking without experiencing any stutters. This horsepower turns our friend here into a productivity powerhouse that can work as fast and efficiently as you, without creating any drag.
Then there’s the stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on board with a crisp 2960 x 1848 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and support for HDR content. So, not only will you have the firepower, but also a display that you can stare at for hours without straining your eyes. And when you finish with your assignments for the day, you can kick back and relax with a funny comedy, enjoying the stunning visuals the screen delivers.
Not to mention that you’re also getting an S Pen inside the box and seven years of software support, turning the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra into a solid long-term investment. Therefore, don’t wait—snatch one at Samsung while the deal is still up for grabs!
