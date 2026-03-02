Samsung turns the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra into a high-performance bargain with this sweet discount

Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
A close-up of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra.
Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra held horizontally, showcasing its screen. | Image by PhoneArena

Well, you already know that I’m a Sammy fan—not that I’m trying to hide it—so you can imagine how excited I was when I saw that the king of all Android tablets, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, is discounted at the official Samsung store right now.

Shoppers looking to score this versatile powerhouse can now do so for at least $120 off on Samsung.com—no trade-ins required. The only thing you need to do is select that you don’t have a device to trade. However, if you want to save even more and happen to have an old tablet you don’t really use that much, feel free to trade it in, as you can increase your savings by up to $600.

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: Save up to $600 at Samsung!

$599 99
$1199 99
$600 off (50%)
Samsung's productivity beast, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, is currently $120 off its price. Just select that you don't have a device to trade in to see the discount. However, you can save up to $600 with an eligible trade-in. To complete the setup, you can also knock 30% off the price of a book cover keyboard when you bundle it with your new tablet. Act fast and save before the deal disappears!
Buy at Samsung


I also highly recommend taking advantage of Samsung’s 30% bundle discount on the Book Cover Keyboard. Sure, you’ll have to cough up an additional $149.99, but man, this will basically turn your new powerhouse into a laptop replacement. You’ll be able to travel or move around the city with only your trusty tablet, saving you the hassle of carrying your laptop as well.

If you asked me what the biggest selling point of the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra is, I’d definitely say its versatility—especially with that Book Cover Keyboard attached to it. Sure, it’s far from affordable, I don't deny that; however, it's perfect for both the “work hard, play hard” crowd and those who just want to stream movies and TV series all day while mellowing on their couch.

The combination of 12GB of RAM and the high-end Dimensity 9400+ chipset ensures you can tackle demanding apps and heavy multitasking without experiencing any stutters. This horsepower turns our friend here into a productivity powerhouse that can work as fast and efficiently as you, without creating any drag.

Then there’s the stunning 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen on board with a crisp 2960 x 1848 resolution, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and support for HDR content. So, not only will you have the firepower, but also a display that you can stare at for hours without straining your eyes. And when you finish with your assignments for the day, you can kick back and relax with a funny comedy, enjoying the stunning visuals the screen delivers.

Not to mention that you’re also getting an S Pen inside the box and seven years of software support, turning the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra into a solid long-term investment. Therefore, don’t wait—snatch one at Samsung while the deal is still up for grabs!
