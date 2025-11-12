Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB drops to lowest price after bonkers $490 discount

Galaxy S25 Edge 512GB in Titanium JetBlack: Save $490! $490 off (40%) The Galaxy S25 Edge is an absolute no-brainer at on Amazon right now. Its black-colored version with 512GB of storage is selling for a whopping $490 off its price, allowing you to grab one for just under $730. The phone delivers flagship performance, has a stunning display, and takes gorgeous photos. It's the slimmest Galaxy S phone, yet, making it a hot choice. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon

Enable Ginger Cannot connect to Ginger Check your internet connection

or reload the browser Disable Ginger ? How to use Ginger Rephrase Rephrase with Ginger (Cmd+⌥+E)

"How heavily," you might ask? Well, the e-commerce giant has slashed a whopping 40% off the 512GB model of this bad boy, resulting in a massive $490 discount. Given that it’ll usually set you back about $1,220, the markdown drops that hefty price to about $730, which is the lowest we’ve seen so far for this model. That makes this deal one that you shouldn’t pass up, especially if you’re tired of walking around with a brick in your pocket.Just 5.8mm thick, it’s definitely one of the slimmest phones money can buy right now. And don’t worry, it might look fragile, but it’s an absolute monster inside, boasting 12GB of RAM and Qualcomm’s flagship-grade Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. So, in short, it packs a lot of punch, allowing you to run demanding apps and games without experiencing any stutters.Meanwhile, its 3,900mAh battery might seem small, but it can last a whole day on a single charge without any issues. And while there’s no telephoto lens on board, because you know slim size and all that, the 200MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide unit take gorgeous photos with vibrant colors. Just keep in mind that zooming beyond 4X results in a drop in quality.Factor in a stunning 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a sharp 3120 x 1440 resolution, HDR support, and a high 120Hz refresh rate and you have a flagship-grade, ultra-slim device that not just looks great but also offers a lot of value. Therefore, we advise you not to miss out on this phenomenal deal and purchase one now!