Samsung sweetens its Galaxy S24 Ultra deal, letting you save even more

By
A few days ago, we shared that Samsung had discounted its top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra during its Discover Summer Sale. Well, it appears that the company has made its initial offer even sweeter, as it now offers a $100 Samsung.com eCertificate, which you can use towards a fancy accessory.

In addition to the eCertificate, you can score a free storage upgrade and save $120 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage space. To pay even less, we suggest trading in your old phone, as Samsung is offering additional savings of up to $750 with a trade-in.

Being Samsung's current flagship phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best phones you can buy right now. Boasting a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, the phone is fast as a rocket and has immense firepower. So, you'll be able to run heavy apps and play demanding games on your Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it won't even break a sweat.

You'll also be able to take stunning photos and capture videos at up to 8K resolution, as the phone sports a capable 200 MP main camera and 12 MP snapper for selfies. Additionally, its 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 3120 x 1440p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support makes the phone perfect for playing games and streaming videos. Also, let's not forget that the Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the phones that come with a built-in stylus, which you can use for faster note-taking.

Overall, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is probably the best Android phone you can get, and it's awesome that you can snag a unit at a sweet discount. So, don't hesitate! Tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and save on a new Galaxy S24 Ultra today!
