Get Samsung Galaxy S24+ with 25% off!

The Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB sells like hot cakes with this unmissable October Prime Day deal

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holding the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Amazon's October Prime Day is running in full force, offering plenty of unmissable Prime Day phone deals, including awesome offers on Samsung's top-tier handsets. One such deal is on the impeccable Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage space, selling for a whopping $350 off its price.

If you want to score a new Galaxy S24 Ultra at an even lower price, feel free to go for the 256GB version instead. The model is enjoying a lovely $300 discount and can be yours for just under $1,000. Act fast, as Amazon is full of deal hunters right now and supplies may deplete soon. Both discounts apply to the Titanium Yellow version of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB: Save $350 this Prime Day!

The Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage in Titanium Yellow color is on sale for $350 off during Prime Day. The phone offers awesome performance, takes beautiful photos and is a real bang for your buck. Act fast and save now!
$350 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB: Save $300 this Prime Day!

If you want a Galaxy S24 Ultra at an even more affordable price, feel free to go for the 256B model instead, which is discounted by $300 and can be yours for just under $1,000. Keep in mind this offer is only on the Titanium Yellow color.
$303 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon


Being Samsung's top-of-the-line phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best Galaxy phone you can get right now. Equipped with a slightly overclocked top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle any task and demanding game without breaking a sweat. Since cameras are important, too, it rocks a humongous 200 MP main snapper, which takes stunning photos and can capture videos in 8K resolution.

As a proper high-end phone, it also boasts a beautiful 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 3120 x 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it has HDR10+ support, which means you'll enjoy more vibrant colors when streaming HDR10+ content

But the biggest selling point of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is undeniably its built-in stylus, which you can use for faster note-taking and as a paintbrush.

All in all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best phones of 2024 with its insane firepower, beautiful display, and fancy stylus. It's also a real bargain while so heavily discounted for Prime Day. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and score massive savings on one of the best smartphones on the market today!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 - Deals History
40 stories
08 Oct, 2024
The Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB sells like hot cakes with this unmissable October Prime Day deal Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S24 is irresistibly priced after this outstanding $200 Prime Day discount
03 Oct, 2024
The first good Galaxy S24 FE deal (with no trade-in) has arrived at both Amazon and Best Buy The supreme 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is now $271 off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
21 Sep, 2024
Yet another tempting Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs at Amazon, though for a short while
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless