The Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB sells like hot cakes with this unmissable October Prime Day deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Amazon's October Prime Day is running in full force, offering plenty of unmissable Prime Day phone deals, including awesome offers on Samsung's top-tier handsets. One such deal is on the impeccable Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage space, selling for a whopping $350 off its price.
If you want to score a new Galaxy S24 Ultra at an even lower price, feel free to go for the 256GB version instead. The model is enjoying a lovely $300 discount and can be yours for just under $1,000. Act fast, as Amazon is full of deal hunters right now and supplies may deplete soon. Both discounts apply to the Titanium Yellow version of the phone.
Being Samsung's top-of-the-line phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best Galaxy phone you can get right now. Equipped with a slightly overclocked top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle any task and demanding game without breaking a sweat. Since cameras are important, too, it rocks a humongous 200 MP main snapper, which takes stunning photos and can capture videos in 8K resolution.
But the biggest selling point of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is undeniably its built-in stylus, which you can use for faster note-taking and as a paintbrush.
All in all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best phones of 2024 with its insane firepower, beautiful display, and fancy stylus. It's also a real bargain while so heavily discounted for Prime Day. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and score massive savings on one of the best smartphones on the market today!
If you want to score a new Galaxy S24 Ultra at an even lower price, feel free to go for the 256GB version instead. The model is enjoying a lovely $300 discount and can be yours for just under $1,000. Act fast, as Amazon is full of deal hunters right now and supplies may deplete soon. Both discounts apply to the Titanium Yellow version of the phone.
Being Samsung's top-of-the-line phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the best Galaxy phone you can get right now. Equipped with a slightly overclocked top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM, it can handle any task and demanding game without breaking a sweat. Since cameras are important, too, it rocks a humongous 200 MP main snapper, which takes stunning photos and can capture videos in 8K resolution.
As a proper high-end phone, it also boasts a beautiful 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 3120 x 1440p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, it has HDR10+ support, which means you'll enjoy more vibrant colors when streaming HDR10+ content
But the biggest selling point of the Galaxy S24 Ultra is undeniably its built-in stylus, which you can use for faster note-taking and as a paintbrush.
All in all, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best phones of 2024 with its insane firepower, beautiful display, and fancy stylus. It's also a real bargain while so heavily discounted for Prime Day. So, don't waste any more time! Tap the deal button in this article and score massive savings on one of the best smartphones on the market today!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
08 Oct, 2024The Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB sells like hot cakes with this unmissable October Prime Day deal Samsung's vanilla Galaxy S24 is irresistibly priced after this outstanding $200 Prime Day discount
03 Oct, 2024The first good Galaxy S24 FE deal (with no trade-in) has arrived at both Amazon and Best Buy The supreme 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra is now $271 off on Amazon ahead of Prime Day
21 Sep, 2024Yet another tempting Galaxy S24+ is up for grabs at Amazon, though for a short while
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: