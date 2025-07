Well-liked JBL Flip 6 drops below $80 in a new limited-time deal

JBL Flip 6: Save 38% at Woot! $79 95 $129 95 $50 off (38%) Act fast and get the JBL Flip 6 for just under $80, scoring $50 in savings in the process. The speaker may be compact, but it offers loud sound backed by high durability. It’s among the best on the market, so don’t miss out! Buy at Woot



Granted, the speaker doesn't come with the standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty, which may be a drawback for some. On the flip side, you'll get Woot's 90-day Limited Warranty, so your speaker will still be covered for a few months. Plus, the JBL Flip 6 packs so much value that it's unmissable at its current price on Woot, even without the standard warranty.



Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy The JBL Flip 6 may not be a huge speaker, but it delivers impressively powerful sound for its size. And for the times when it's not quite loud enough—like during a big gathering—you can easily fix that by pairing it with another JBL speaker using its PartyBoost feature.



It's quite durable, too. With an IP67 rating, it's both dustproof and water-resistant, able to withstand full submersion in up to three feet of water for as long as 30 minutes. On top of that, it offers up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is respectable given its smaller size.



Overall, the JBL Flip 6 packs a lot of bang for the buck, especially at just under $80. So, don't wait—take advantage of Woot's limited-time deal now! Granted, the speaker doesn't come with the standard 1-year manufacturer's warranty, which may be a drawback for some. On the flip side, you'll get Woot's 90-day Limited Warranty, so your speaker will still be covered for a few months. Plus, the JBL Flip 6 packs so much value that it's unmissable at its current price on Woot, even without the standard warranty.The JBL Flip 6 may not be a huge speaker, but it delivers impressively powerful sound for its size. And for the times when it's not quite loud enough—like during a big gathering—you can easily fix that by pairing it with another JBL speaker using its PartyBoost feature.It's quite durable, too. With an IP67 rating, it's both dustproof and water-resistant, able to withstand full submersion in up to three feet of water for as long as 30 minutes. On top of that, it offers up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge, which is respectable given its smaller size.Overall, the JBL Flip 6 packs a lot of bang for the buck, especially at just under $80. So, don't wait—take advantage of Woot's limited-time deal now!

How does snagging one of the best Bluetooth speakers out there for just under $80 sound to you? Probably like a deal you don't want to miss. That's why we strongly encourage you to act fast and grab a brand-new JBL Flip 6 with Woot's latest offer, as you'll likely regret not taking advantage of it if it expires.Right now, the Amazon-owned retailer is offering a massive 38% discount on this bad boy, slashing $50 off its price. That means you can treat yourself to a unit for just $79.95, down from the speaker's usual price of about $130. Of course, in true Woot fashion, this is a limited-time deal, so acting fast and taking advantage of it now is definitely crucial.