Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon's Black Friday discounts are as incredible as we expected. The retailer is full of unmissable Black Friday phone deals right now, allowing you to save big on some of the best phones on the market, including the one and only Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Oh, yeah! Samsung's top-of-the-line phone with 512GB of storage space is currently $350 off its price. This is the biggest discount we've ever seen on this phone on Amazon, allowing you to score a unit for less than $1,070. We think the phone is unmissable at its current price, especially given that it'll set you back about $1,420 under normal circumstances.
Sure, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still far from budget-friendly, even with Amazon's current Black Friday discount. However, this is one of the best phones on the market, and we think it's worth the investment.
Boasting a slightly overclocked version of the high-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM, this phone can deal with anything, including heavy games, without a hitch.
It's one of the best camera phones, too. Its huge 200 MP main unit takes gorgeous photos with great exposure and balanced dynamics. The colors are vibrant but still look natural. In addition, the snapper can record videos in 8K resolution.
Overall, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is truly impressive, and you won't regret going for it. What you'll feel sorry for is missing this chance to save big on this powerful phone. So, don't miss out! Tap the offer button in this article and save big on this powerhouse today!
Of course, you'll also want to enjoy your photos and favorite videos on a beautiful display. That's why Samsung's flagship packs a beautiful 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with 3120 x 1440p resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate. It supports HDR10+ as well, for an even more immersive watching experience when streaming content in this format.
Things that are NOT allowed: