Faster charging speeds tipped for Galaxy S24 Ultra



The way things work in the mobile game is that year-over-year you typically don't see manufacturers make large changes to their devices. But if tipster RcloudS is right, the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+ could get a 45% hike in fast charging support from the current 45W to 65W. This would be done by equipping the two models with stacked batteries.





Stacked batteries can improve the performance and charging capabilities of the devices that use the technology. Thanks to the use of a cooling gel, the stacked cells could help the manufacturer offer the nice hike in fast charging speeds that we mentioned above. These batteries do get hotter since they don't dissipate heat as well which explains the need for the cooling gel. However, they are less likely to explode than a single Lithium-ion battery.









Samsung is testing the batteries in prototype models and the equipment needed to make this all work has yet to arrive at Sammy's Cheonan factory. If the company gives the greenlight to the use of stacked batteries for the Galaxy S24 series, there might not be enough supply to equip the Galaxy S24 model with them. As a result, the bottom rung on Samsung's flagship ladder might have to continue offering fast charging speeds of up to 25W while 65W will be offered on the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+.







Future models that might use the stacking technology include the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6. According to RcloudS, Apple plans on using stacked batteries for all four models on the iPhone 15 line.



The battery on the Galaxy S23 Ultra is rated at 4855mAh with 5000mAh typical. The former is based on the testing done by the manufacturer while the capacity listed as typical, according to Samsung, "...is the estimated average considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under the IEC 61960 standard." RcloudS says that next year, Samsung is expected to hike the rated battery capacity of the Galaxy S24 Ultra to 5000mAh which should result in a higher typical battery capacity for the device.





The Galaxy S24 series should be unveiled during the first Unpacked event of 2024 which could take place in February.

