Score $420 off the supreme 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra with Discover Samsung Fall Sale

Galaxy S24 Ultra being held with its display turned on against a blurred background.
Haven't had the chance to check out the Discover Samsung Fall Sale? Well, you should because there's a juicy discount on the uber-powerful Galaxy S24 Ultra! The high-end Android phone with 512GB of storage is available for as low as $999.99 with no trade-in required. Trade-ins are, of course, open and can help you save up to $750 extra.

Save 30% on the S24 Ultra with 512GB at Samsung

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is now 30% off in its 512GB storage configuration. To get the discount, you don't have to provide any trade-in, just select one of three Online Exclusive colors for a free storage upgrade ($120 value), and pick the Instant Savings option for $300 off, bringing your total discount to $420. The offer is part of the Discover Samsung Fall Sale.
$420 off (30%)
$999 99
$1419 99
Buy at Samsung

S24 Ultra (256GB): Save 18% at Amazon

Over at Amazon, you can save $240 on the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage. Over here, there are no Online Exclusive colors or other extra perks, so this deal is not quite as exciting as what the official store offers right now. Still, if you prefer shopping at Amazon exclusively, know that you can save on the high-end flagship, just not as much as you can save at the official store.
$240 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


Now, the no-trade-in offer is truly remarkable, however you look at it. Over at Amazon, for example, you have to cough up almost $1,200 for the same 512GB configuration, and Best Buy's own promo isn't any better. So, hurry up and get the S24 Ultra for $420 off its $1,419.99 MSRP while you still can. Samsung's Fall Sale will continue throughout September 15, 2024.

The latest champion from Samsung's Galaxy S phone lineup needs no introduction. It's one of the best Android phones and one of the best choices for smartphone photography. This fella features a gorgeous 6.8-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rates and incredible peak brightness levels, which is a delight to look at.

Let's not forget about its performance, which is just as incredible. We have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip for Galaxy, giving you insane capabilities at your fingertips. You can expect it to pass anything you throw at it with flying colors, while its AI trickery, like Cirle to Search, enhances your day-to-day experience.

As one of the best camera phones, the S24 Ultra is no joke in the camera department as well. It sports a 200MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, 10MP 3X zoom, and a 5X periscope lens, meaning there's no setting this phone can't capture with incredible detail and vivid, natural-looking colors.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is a gem, and it's a much more affordable one this week while the Discover Samsung Fall Sale lasts. Get yours for $999.99 and save $420, or opt for the trade-in option to get it at even better prices. But before pulling the trigger, think about this OnePlus option instead (provided you're not such a huge Samsung fan).

The OnePlus 12 is another high-end option to consider


If you want your flagship phone to take less than 40 minutes to charge completely, consider the OnePlus 12. This magnificent device is also on sale at the official store, where you can get one for as low as $749.99 with any device trade-in in any condition. Before trade-ins, you save $100 on the 16/512GB version (MSRP $899.99).

The OnePlus 12 is 17% off at OnePlus.com

If you don't want to spend as much as $1,000 on your new flagship phone, consider the OnePlus 12 instead. The device is now $100 off with no trade-ins, but you can save an extra $50 by sparing any phone in any condition. At the time of writing, the official store also gives you a free bumper case with purchase ($19.99 value).
$150 off (17%) Trade-in Gift
$749 99
$899 99
Buy at OnePlus

The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a huge 5,400mAh battery with 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. An absolute beast, performance-wise, it's a fantastic Galaxy S24 Ultra alternative, which, most importantly, arrives at significantly more affordable prices.

Then again, the lower price means you also have to make a few compromises. For starters, there's no 5X periscope lens on the OnePlus (but the camera performance is still great). Also, it doesn't come with seven years of software updates, unlike the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Instead, you get four. There's no S Pen on the OnePlus, either.

Before making the final decision, we suggest checking out our OnePlus 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra showdown for additional details.

Discover Samsung Fall Sale: Huge discounts await!

Samsung's fall sale event brings you huge bargains on top products, including up to $1,440 off the 1TB Galaxy Z Fold 6!
$1440 off (64%)
$819 99
$2259 99
Buy at Samsung
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
