It’s finally here - the long-awaited, highly-anticipated day, February 1, 2023. In less than a few hours, we’re going to officially see the next flagship series by Samsung, the Galaxy S23 trio. Samsung will be officially lifting the veil on the three phones at an Unpacked event, as usual (video embedded above), and we’re here, eagerly waiting for the show to start.

In this article, we’ll be keeping you updated with what’s going on during the Unpacked event when it starts, so you’re on top of everything even if you’re unable to watch the livestream on YouTube. We’ll be sharing here with you the most exciting announcements as they happen! And for now, while we wait, let’s talk a bit about what leaks have told us so far and what we expect to see from the flagship trio.