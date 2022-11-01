Behold the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 screen protectors telling the display tale









No screen protectors, be they film or glass, however, cover the curved parts of a phone's display completely, so the side bezels of the S23 Ultra display cover are not very telling when it comes to gauging the exact curvature or size of the side slopes. Still, leakster Ice Universe has compiled the leaks of a bunch of the purported S23 family screen protectors from the vast prairies of the Chinese blogosphere for our viewing pleasure.









The Galaxy S23+ and S23 screen protectors, on the other hand, reveal uniform bezel rim all around, with the cheapest member of the S23 bunch seemingly offering the thickest bezels, which could be an optical illusion as the display panel of the S23+ is much bigger, hence the ratio of bezel to canvas looking smaller.





Samsung Galaxy S23 series display specs





As a reminder, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to get a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 3080 x 1440 pixels of resolution and curved to the sides surface. Its specs are 500ppi pixel density, and 1-120Hz refresh rate, depending on the content shown. The initial screen protection would be provided by Corning's latest tough yet supple Gorilla Glass Victus, but the top-rate display better be covered with a screen protector as well.





Only the Galaxy S23 Ultra screen will use Samsung's latest 12th-gen OLED technology that allowed Apple to announce the record 2000 nits peak screen brightness of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro , so Samsung is not likely to be outdone here and we can reasonably expect a similar top brightness level brought to the S23 Ultra.





The S23+, on the other hand, should land with a 6.6-inch, 2340 X 1080 pixels, 390ppi, 48-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen, also covered with a Gorilla Glass Victus. It, and the smallest sibling in the S23 family, won't however, enjoy the advantages of the 12th-gen LTPO OLED display technology that the S23 Ultra will be able to take advantage of, as they would be much cheaper.





We can thus reasonably expect a 48Hz-120Hz refresh rate only, as well as lower peak brightness specs than the Ultra. Nonetheless, Samsung has proven time and again that it can make well-calibrated panels of high luminance that are a joy to look at no matter the phone's price point, and the Galaxy S23 series is unlikely to be the exception.