Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy S23 screen protectors telling the display tale

Samsung
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Early Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra screen protectors leak online
The alleged screen protectors of the entire Galaxy S23 series of phones, have leaked out, and the roster reveals interesting details about the final retail design of the phone. The S23 Ultra, which is supposed to land with a slightly curved display, is the only one with bezels that are not uniform, but rather with a thicker top and chin, just like on its predecessor, Samsung's current S22 Ultra flagship.


No screen protectors, be they film or glass, however, cover the curved parts of a phone's display completely, so the side bezels of the S23 Ultra display cover are not very telling when it comes to gauging the exact curvature or size of the side slopes. Still, leakster Ice Universe has compiled the leaks of a bunch of the purported S23 family screen protectors from the vast prairies of the Chinese blogosphere for our viewing pleasure.


The Galaxy S23+ and S23 screen protectors, on the other hand, reveal uniform bezel rim all around, with the cheapest member of the S23 bunch seemingly offering the thickest bezels, which could be an optical illusion as the display panel of the S23+ is much bigger, hence the ratio of bezel to canvas looking smaller.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series display specs


As a reminder, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to get a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 3080 x 1440 pixels of resolution and curved to the sides surface. Its specs are 500ppi pixel density, and 1-120Hz refresh rate, depending on the content shown. The initial screen protection would be provided by Corning's latest tough yet supple Gorilla Glass Victus, but the top-rate display better be covered with a screen protector as well.

Only the Galaxy S23 Ultra screen will use Samsung's latest 12th-gen OLED technology that allowed Apple to announce the record 2000 nits peak screen brightness of the iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro, so Samsung is not likely to be outdone here and we can reasonably expect a similar top brightness level brought to the S23 Ultra.

The S23+, on the other hand, should land with a 6.6-inch, 2340 X 1080 pixels, 390ppi, 48-120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen, also covered with a Gorilla Glass Victus. It, and the smallest sibling in the S23 family, won't however, enjoy the advantages of the 12th-gen LTPO OLED display technology that the S23 Ultra will be able to take advantage of, as they would be much cheaper. 

We can thus reasonably expect a 48Hz-120Hz refresh rate only, as well as lower peak brightness specs than the Ultra. Nonetheless, Samsung has proven time and again that it can make well-calibrated panels of high luminance that are a joy to look at no matter the phone's price point, and the Galaxy S23 series is unlikely to be the exception.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Some Best Buy customers see something devious about their delayed Pixel 7 pre-orders
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Fake Amazon text seeks to steal your personal data and rip you off blind
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Google reveals how it calculated 24-hour battery life for Pixel Watch
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
Want to turn you or your kid into an iPhone for Halloween?
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype
Photos reveal Google tested iris recognition using Pixel 2 prototype

Popular stories

Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
Delete these five apps now from your Android phone before your bank account is threatened
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
New Samsung update makes Galaxy S22 work more like iPhone 14; Android, Apple users argue over it
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
Samsung's 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra can be yours for just $400, but only if you act now
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
(Why) The Google Pixel 7 killed the iPhone 14 (for me)
Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
Shoppers are snapping up the ridiculously discounted like-new Galaxy S22 Ultra
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
Pixel 7 Pro camera issues prove years-long lead over Apple and Samsung is gone - what went wrong?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless