Galaxy Buds 4 appear in leaked images, and you’re going to love their new design

The Galaxy Buds 4 are also likely to support head gestures, 360 Audio, Adaptive Noise Control, Phone Locator, and Quick Pairing.



I was not a big fan of the curved design of the older Galaxy Buds, but the Galaxy Buds 3 were outright boring. I'm glad that Samsung is making a step forward to make its earphones look less like AirPods and more like something uniquely Galaxy. Besides the buds themselves, Samsung is also likely to redesign the charging case. Instead of the vertical case, the new buds may come with a horizontal one, reminiscent of the Nothing Ear (e). The case will feature a USB-C port and a button that could ring the paired phone with a double click.

The two models will largely share the same design with a large metal grille on the side of the buds. The main difference between the two appears to be that the Pro model will feature silicone tips. That would repeat Samsung’s approach with its current models.The new buds are likely to come in black and white versions. If the leaked renders are authentic, both versions will feature stems that look like brushed metal.