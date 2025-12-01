Free Galaxy A36 5G, 3-mo Total Wireless 5G+
Galaxy Buds 4 appear in leaked images, and you’re going to love their new design

Another One UI 8.5 leak reveals the design of both Galaxy Buds 4 models.

By
Samsung is rumored to introduce new earbuds early next year alongside the flagship Galaxy S26 smartphones. We’ve already seen a few icons that hinted at the design of the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro, but now we have more detailed images.

Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro are getting a visual refresh


Both the Galaxy Buds 4 and Buds 4 Pro may feature a refreshed design with flat stems instead of the triangular shape of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro stems. Just like previous leaks, the new images were extracted from One UI 8.5 by Android Authority

The new Galaxy Buds 4 series design | Images – Android Authority

The two models will largely share the same design with a large metal grille on the side of the buds. The main difference between the two appears to be that the Pro model will feature silicone tips. That would repeat Samsung’s approach with its current models. 

The new buds are likely to come in black and white versions. If the leaked renders are authentic, both versions will feature stems that look like brushed metal.

Various new features


Video Thumbnail
This is how the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro hold over a year after their launch | Video – PhoneArena

Besides the buds themselves, Samsung is also likely to redesign the charging case. Instead of the vertical case, the new buds may come with a horizontal one, reminiscent of the Nothing Ear (e). The case will feature a USB-C port and a button that could ring the paired phone with a double click.

The Galaxy Buds 4 are also likely to support head gestures, 360 Audio, Adaptive Noise Control, Phone Locator, and Quick Pairing.

Do you like the new Galaxy Buds 4 design?

Vote View Result


Apple also launched a significantly improved pair of earbuds during the premiere of the iPhone 17 series. The AirPods Pro 3 feature heart-rate sensors and upgraded Active Noise Cancellation.

Finally, some character


I was not a big fan of the curved design of the older Galaxy Buds, but the Galaxy Buds 3 were outright boring. I’m glad that Samsung is making a step forward to make its earphones look less like AirPods and more like something uniquely Galaxy.

Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
