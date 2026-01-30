Bypass charging is coming to more OnePlus devices, and it could expand your battery’s life
OnePlus is launching one of its best battery features to even more older devices.
1comment
OnePlus introduced a nifty upgrade to one of its best battery-saving features with its latest devices, which it later introduced to the OnePlus 13. Now, the company is adding the same feature to even more of its older devices, which could extend the lifespan of their aging batteries.
One of the major new features with the latest Oxygen OS release for the OnePlus 13 was bypass charging support. The feature allows the phone to use power straight from the charger and protect its battery. Now that feature is launching with the Oxygen OS updates for the following devices:
Bypass charging is not a brand-new feature, but until now was only available in gaming mode. Now OnePlus is making it available with any demanding task. With it, the phone draws power from the charger while watching video, using GPS navigation, or any other high-load scenario.
While bypass charging is the highlight, the latest Oxygen OS also includes the January 2026 Android security patch and several other changes. OnePlus 13s users, for example, get the option to edit images with a resolution of up to 50 MP directly in the Photos app. Other models get access to an improved categorization of the apps in Drawer mode, including new categories.
While various other smartphones support bypass charging, including devices from Samsung and Sony, OnePlus is the first brand to expand the feature beyond gaming.
Mobile gaming is great, but one of the best things about modern smartphones is GPS navigation. One of the worst things about navigation is that it drains the battery of any smartphone, and it makes it overheat. If bypass charging can spare my phone’s battery even a bit while I try to find my way, I’d be more than happy. That’s why I hope everyone copies OnePlus as soon as possible.
OnePlus expands bypass charging support to more phones
One of the major new features with the latest Oxygen OS release for the OnePlus 13 was bypass charging support. The feature allows the phone to use power straight from the charger and protect its battery. Now that feature is launching with the Oxygen OS updates for the following devices:
- OnePlus 13R
- OnePlus 13s
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus Pad Go 2
Bypass charging is not a brand-new feature, but until now was only available in gaming mode. Now OnePlus is making it available with any demanding task. With it, the phone draws power from the charger while watching video, using GPS navigation, or any other high-load scenario.
Usually, smartphones draw power from the charger to charge the battery, which then powers the system. That leads to extra heat and wears off the battery. When bypass charging is active, the phone stays cooler, which protects the battery.
Recommended For You
Not the only new feature
The OnePlus 12 is among the devices getting bypass charging support. | Image Credit — PhoneArena
While bypass charging is the highlight, the latest Oxygen OS also includes the January 2026 Android security patch and several other changes. OnePlus 13s users, for example, get the option to edit images with a resolution of up to 50 MP directly in the Photos app. Other models get access to an improved categorization of the apps in Drawer mode, including new categories.
Do you ever use your phone while charging?
While various other smartphones support bypass charging, including devices from Samsung and Sony, OnePlus is the first brand to expand the feature beyond gaming.
Turn it into a standard feature
Mobile gaming is great, but one of the best things about modern smartphones is GPS navigation. One of the worst things about navigation is that it drains the battery of any smartphone, and it makes it overheat. If bypass charging can spare my phone’s battery even a bit while I try to find my way, I’d be more than happy. That’s why I hope everyone copies OnePlus as soon as possible.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: