Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Bypass charging is coming to more OnePlus devices, and it could expand your battery’s life

OnePlus is launching one of its best battery features to even more older devices.

1comment
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Software updates OnePlus
The back of a white OnePlus 13R smartphone.
OnePlus introduced a nifty upgrade to one of its best battery-saving features with its latest devices, which it later introduced to the OnePlus 13. Now, the company is adding the same feature to even more of its older devices, which could extend the lifespan of their aging batteries.

OnePlus expands bypass charging support to more phones


One of the major new features with the latest Oxygen OS release for the OnePlus 13 was bypass charging support. The feature allows the phone to use power straight from the charger and protect its battery. Now that feature is launching with the Oxygen OS updates for the following devices:


Bypass charging is not a brand-new feature, but until now was only available in gaming mode. Now OnePlus is making it available with any demanding task. With it, the phone draws power from the charger while watching video, using GPS navigation, or any other high-load scenario.

Usually, smartphones draw power from the charger to charge the battery, which then powers the system. That leads to extra heat and wears off the battery. When bypass charging is active, the phone stays cooler, which protects the battery.

Recommended For You

Not the only new feature



While bypass charging is the highlight, the latest Oxygen OS also includes the January 2026 Android security patch and several other changes. OnePlus 13s users, for example, get the option to edit images with a resolution of up to 50 MP directly in the Photos app. Other models get access to an improved categorization of the apps in Drawer mode, including new categories.

Do you ever use your phone while charging?


While various other smartphones support bypass charging, including devices from Samsung and Sony, OnePlus is the first brand to expand the feature beyond gaming. 

Turn it into a standard feature


Mobile gaming is great, but one of the best things about modern smartphones is GPS navigation. One of the worst things about navigation is that it drains the battery of any smartphone, and it makes it overheat. If bypass charging can spare my phone’s battery even a bit while I try to find my way, I’d be more than happy. That’s why I hope everyone copies OnePlus as soon as possible.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (1)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless