Be careful what you wish for, Samsung might get rid of the Galaxy S Pen entirely

Samsung removed Bluetooth functionality from the Galaxy S Pen for pretty much the same reason as it might use to remove the stylus altogether.

Accessories Samsung Galaxy S Series
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with S Pen
The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with its new S Pen. | Image by PhoneArena
When the Galaxy S25 Ultra came out last year, it was heavily criticized among online circles by Samsung users for having lost Bluetooth functionality on the S Pen. Apparently, most of you aren’t fond of the S Pen anymore, but be careful what you wish for: this is precisely why Samsung downgraded the iconic stylus in the first place.

Most of you don’t care for the S Pen


The S Pen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is the same as the one on the S25 Ultra, at least functionality-wise. Though it looks different, it’s still the same standard stylus pen as before. In a recent poll, we asked you if you were glad that the Galaxy S26 Ultra still has the S Pen. Surprisingly, most of you aren’t.

Over 66 percent of voters said that the S Pen was now useless without Bluetooth and that Samsung should probably just remove it. A little under 30 percent of respondents were happy that the company hasn’t completely abandoned the S Pen entirely. Meanwhile, around four percent of you don’t care what Samsung does with the S Pen. What about you?

Recommended For You

Are you glad that the Galaxy S26 Ultra supports the S Pen?
1130 Votes


Samsung might just listen to you




When Samsung removed Bluetooth from the S Pen last year, the company said that it did so because of low user engagement. According to Samsung, not nearly enough Galaxy phone owners used the S Pen for presentations, air gestures, remote photo capture, or other Bluetooth functions that it had, making it a pointless addition to manufacturing cost.

If more people stop using the S Pen entirely because of its missing Bluetooth features, we might see a Galaxy S27 Ultra that doesn’t have a stylus at all. With the Galaxy S26 Ultra, at least we still get an S Pen. Right?

We didn’t see any benefit at all


I can understand why Samsung removed the Bluetooth functionality from the S Pen, even if I don’t necessarily agree with it. The problem I have is that, despite removing a feature, the consumers did not see that reflected in the phone’s price tag. On the contrary, prices for the new Galaxy flagships went up this year after no change for the Ultra models last year.

The Bluetooth-enabled S Pen was a pretty neat feature, even if it wasn’t used much. If removing it made no difference to the retail price, couldn’t Samsung have just left it in anyway?
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless