Apple stores begin readying themselves for an iPhone release-level event
Employees at Apple stores are laying out dedicated tables and settling in for longer hours at work for the foreseeable future for an iPhone release-level event.
The iPhone 16e is also getting a successor this year. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple stores are preparing for a flurry of customers that will soon be visiting in droves as the company announces new products this month. According to industry insider Mark Gurman’s newsletter Power On, the levels of preparation rival those seen around a flagship iPhone launch, and there’s a good reason why.
According to Gurman, employees at Apple stores have been informed of incoming longer hours of work for the foreseeable future, something that usually only happens when a flagship iPhone is launched. Stores are also readying tables dedicated to a single new product, which is expected to massively drive up interest from new and returning customers.
Apple has been working on this budget version of the MacBook for some time, hoping to attract a larger percentage of the student-age demographic. In addition, Gurman claims that the company is also hoping for some Windows and Chromebook users to make the switch as well. Apple is betting on iPad users, or just Apple fans that don’t own a MacBook, to be enticed by the lower entry price too.
The budget MacBook comes in fun colors and is powered by an A-series chip, which are usually found in the iPhone. Though a budget offering with less computing power and a smaller display, the MacBook will still ship with a premium metallic finish.
These new devices coming out this month are just the start for this year. Apple has shaken up the iPhone release cycle and this year won’t see the launches of the base model of the iPhone 18 or the iPhone Air 2. We’ll only be getting the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
However, the foldable iPhone will come out alongside those models as well, which is uncharted territory for Apple. Gurman also reckons that the touchscreen MacBook model might also release before the year’s end.
Apple stores prepare dedicated tables
This month, the company will likely be announcing the iPhone 17e, new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, new iPad and iPad Air models, and the new budget MacBook. It’s this budget MacBook that is getting the special treatment at Apple stores, as the company internally believes it to be “incredible value” according to Gurman.
The budget MacBook is a break from tradition
MacBooks have usually retained a very professional look. | Image by Apple
Apple’s laptops have always been priced on the high end of the spectrum, but this new model is expected to be priced around $500-600. The playful new colors are another break from tradition for the company and really show how much Apple is considering diversifying its product offerings.
We’re just getting started
