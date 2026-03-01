Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

Apple stores begin readying themselves for an iPhone release-level event

Employees at Apple stores are laying out dedicated tables and settling in for longer hours at work for the foreseeable future for an iPhone release-level event.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Apple iPhone iPad Laptops
White iPhone 16e rear
The iPhone 16e is also getting a successor this year. | Image by PhoneArena
Apple stores are preparing for a flurry of customers that will soon be visiting in droves as the company announces new products this month. According to industry insider Mark Gurman’s newsletter Power On, the levels of preparation rival those seen around a flagship iPhone launch, and there’s a good reason why.

Apple stores prepare dedicated tables


According to Gurman, employees at Apple stores have been informed of incoming longer hours of work for the foreseeable future, something that usually only happens when a flagship iPhone is launched. Stores are also readying tables dedicated to a single new product, which is expected to massively drive up interest from new and returning customers.

This month, the company will likely be announcing the iPhone 17e, new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, new iPad and iPad Air models, and the new budget MacBook. It’s this budget MacBook that is getting the special treatment at Apple stores, as the company internally believes it to be “incredible value” according to Gurman.

Recommended For You

Which new Apple product are you thinking of getting?
6 Votes


The budget MacBook is a break from tradition




Apple has been working on this budget version of the MacBook for some time, hoping to attract a larger percentage of the student-age demographic. In addition, Gurman claims that the company is also hoping for some Windows and Chromebook users to make the switch as well. Apple is betting on iPad users, or just Apple fans that don’t own a MacBook, to be enticed by the lower entry price too.

The budget MacBook comes in fun colors and is powered by an A-series chip, which are usually found in the iPhone. Though a budget offering with less computing power and a smaller display, the MacBook will still ship with a premium metallic finish.

Apple’s laptops have always been priced on the high end of the spectrum, but this new model is expected to be priced around $500-600. The playful new colors are another break from tradition for the company and really show how much Apple is considering diversifying its product offerings.

We’re just getting started


These new devices coming out this month are just the start for this year. Apple has shaken up the iPhone release cycle and this year won’t see the launches of the base model of the iPhone 18 or the iPhone Air 2. We’ll only be getting the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

However, the foldable iPhone will come out alongside those models as well, which is uncharted territory for Apple. Gurman also reckons that the touchscreen MacBook model might also release before the year’s end.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.webp
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
Verizon disabled comments after customers posted warnings to other subscribers
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
Google is making a core Gemini feature available to free users
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
Foldable iPhone price: Apple plans to shock the world according to reports
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)
The worst nightmare for T-Mobile subscribers happened on Friday (Update: T-Mobile responds)

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless