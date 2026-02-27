Say hello to the RayNeo Air 4 Pro, the world’s first AR glasses with HDR10 support
The RayNeo Air 4 Pro aren't your standard pair of AR glasses: they're the first model ever made with support for HDR10 content.
The RayNeo Air 4 Pro are the world's first AR glasses with HDR10 support. | Image by RayNeo
RayNeo has just released its newest pair of AR glasses: the RayNeo Air 4 Pro, which continue the brand’s trend of offering excellently priced glasses with great hardware. With the Air 4 Pro, RayNeo — which is a member of the TCL family — has brought to market the world’s first AR glasses with HDR10 support.
What makes the RayNeo Air 4 Pro great? A lot of things, actually.
For starters, the glasses can connect to almost any modern device you own, be it your iPhone 17 Pro Max or Galaxy S26 Ultra, your PS5 or Nintendo Switch 2, your PC, your Mac, and more. Other devices might work with the glasses but won’t be able to stream HDR content. Once connected, you can use the glasses to project a display as large as 135 inches across for one of the most immersive experiences available on the market.
And we’re not done yet! The RayNeo Air 4 Pro also use AI to make lower-resolution videos appear much clearer, almost like they were high-definition instead. The glasses have also adopted the tech that we’ve seen in big-name headsets like the Apple Vision Pro, which turns standard 2D videos into immersive 3D viewing experiences.
The crème de la crème of the RayNeo Air 4 Pro, however, is the support for HDR10. According to early reviews and testimonials coming in from XR (Extended Reality) enthusiasts, the colors on the RayNeo Air 4 Pro blow away the competition and are a complete game-changer.
All of this for $299 sounds like a great deal. And for approximately a month, RayNeo is giving out an early bird discount and selling the glasses for only $249 instead. The RayNeo Air 4 Pro can be purchased from Amazon as well as the official site here.
The specs and the price for the RayNeo Air 4 Pro make these glasses a great deal and an even greater entry point into the world of XR. With Meta, Apple, Samsung, and Google all working on AR smart glasses to replace smartphones, this is a great way to experience what all of the hype is about before it goes mainstream.
Now that’s worth the $249 price tag available here.
RayNeo Air 4 Pro specs
The RayNeo Air 4 Pro pack great hardware inside their slim frame. | Image by RayNeo
The glasses are also some of the lightest ever made and weigh only 76 grams, so you’re not going to end up feeling fatigued after a couple of hours of use. Display brightness is also higher at 1200 nits than many other glasses that cost a lot more than the RayNeo Air 4 Pro. And the 120 Hz refresh rate means it’s all going to be smooth sailing without feeling like you’re out at sea while suffering from a headache.
The glasses also retain Whisper Mode from previous RayNeo products. When activated, Whisper Mode focuses the audio towards your ears in such a way as to minimize any leakage so people around you don’t have to hear whatever you’re listening to. Speaking of audio, the RayNeo Air 4 Pro feature new audio hardware tuned by Bang & Olufsen.
World’s first AR glasses with HDR10
You've never seen a display this vibrant on AR glasses before. | Image by RayNeo
Contrast will be much more impressive than other AR glasses on the market, and games and movies will look even more exceptional than expected on the 135-inch display. This is a first for the AR glasses industry and is probably something that will soon be adopted by other manufacturers as well.
Which feature makes the RayNeo 4 Pro appeal to you the most?
A great way to get into VR
The greatest use of the RayNeo Air 4 Pro, in my opinion, is the fact that these can be taken anywhere with you. No matter whether you’re at home, on a plane, or in a resort in the mountains, you have a lightweight pair of glasses with you. Glasses that can provide you with an HDR10-enabled 135-inch display on demand.
