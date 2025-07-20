Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!
Dig deeper in Google Search with AI Overview and three buttons

Google now allows you to dig deeper into an AI Overview in Google Search using AI.

The colorful Google wordmark against a blurry background.
Just because a query you ask Google Search to respond to in Android or iOS includes an AI Overview response, that doesn't mean that your journey to get an answer to your question has ended. Google now highlights part of an AI Overview response in blue. Tap on the highlighted words and three buttons appear at the bottom of the display. Whatever is covered in blue will be the topic of the AI-generated info brought up by the buttons. So you can select which part of the AI Overview you want to be highlighted before diving in deeper.

The three new buttons include:

  • Explain this-pressing this button will generate an AI-driven explanation covering the activity discussed in the highlighted blue portion of the AI Overview. For example, in an example, Google Search is asked, "What is Android?"AI Overview appears and there is a blue highlighted "snippet" that says, "Android is a mobile operating system developed by Google primarily for mobile devices." For most people, this answer would not be sufficient. Pressing the Explain this button brings up a more detailed response.
  • Related images-this will bring up images related to the blue "snippet" in AI Overview.
  • Copy text-allows you to make a copy of the highlighted text in AI Overview by copying the text to your clipboard.

What isn't clear is whether we will see additional buttons offering more details. Seeing Google offering this comes as no surprise since other AI features are being added to Google's own apps. Google even plans on offering AI-sourced summaries for articles posted in your Discover feed. This feature could show you more information on the topic of an article in your feed, sourced from multiple publishers.

Google adds three buttons to AI Overview.
What appeared after pressing the Explain this and Related images buttons. | Image credit-PhoneArena

Instead of showing the logo and name of the publisher of the article in the top-left corner of a card, users will see overlapping icons to represent how many different sources were used to create the summary. Pressing on the multiple logos will create a "More" sheet showing all of those articles.  

Google adds AI summaries to Discover.
AI-generated summaries are being tested for your Discover feed. | Image credit-9to5Google

Google wants to save you time by showing you previews on your Discover feed to help you decide whether you want to open the story in the browser before you do so. On the other hand, if the user gathers enough info from the summary, he won't feel the need to tap on the story.

Are these useful features?

Vote View Result

Google is testing the AI Overview buttons and the AI summary for the Discover feed. It's all about Google using AI to get the information you want in the shortest period of time.

Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless