20+ of the best Cyber Monday Galaxy phone deals: Save up to 40% on a new Galaxy phone

Samsung Cyber Monday
20+ of the best Cyber Monday Galaxy phone deals: Save up to 40% on a new Galaxy phone
Cyber Monday continues with more smashing Galaxy phone deals to splurge on! Just like on Black Friday, the Samsung Store proves to be the go-to place for the highest Cyber Monday discounts on Galaxy models. Over there, you can get $800 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra in an online-exclusive fancy color at $400 off! 

Deals on Galaxy phones for Cyber Monday are also available at Amazon and Best Buy. At the former, Galaxy S24 seekers can save $158 on select colors with 256GB of storage, while Best Buy has a tempting deal for those on a budget. Namely, it sells the affordable Galaxy A15 for as low as $69.99 with activation! 

Check out the best Cyber Monday phone sales this year and save big on your favorite Samsung model without breaking the bank.

Top three Samsung phone deals on Cyber Monday:


Galaxy S24 FE is now $200 off at Samsung

The Galaxy S24 FE is once again a hit at the official store! This bad boy offers incredible image quality for its price, and it's now $200 off. The deal is available at the official store, but you can also find it at the Samsung Shop app and Samsung Store.
$200 off (28%)
$509 99
$709 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24+, 512GB: Now $275 off at the Samsung Shop app

The Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage was a no-brainer at the Samsung Shop app, where users could save $311 on some models. This bargain is no longer live, and users can now take advantage of a $275 discount on Online Exclusive colorways of the 512GB variant. The S24+ has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and a high-end processor. The same deal is live at the Samsung Store.
$275 off (25%)
$844 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $800 OFF with Samsung Shop app!

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was available for $922 off its usual price in select colors at the Samsung Shop App. If you missed the chance to get one at such incredible discounts, get the model at the mobile app now if you want to save $800. That brings the 512GB model down to $1,219.99 without trade-ins. The same sale is live at the official store besides the mobile app.
$800 off (40%)
$1219 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung


Save $400 on Online Exclusive Galaxy S24 Ultra colorways

If you want to save even more on Samsung's mightiest non-foldable phone, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, head over to the Samsung Store. Over here, you can find the flagship with Corning Gorilla Armor for $400 off in Online Exclusive Colors only. Currently, the sale is available at the official store and the mobile app.
$400 off (31%)
$899 99
$1299 99
Buy at Samsung

Score $359 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray

Get the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB of storage on Amazon this Black Friday and save $359. The phone offers top-tier specs, including a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12GB of RAM. In addition, it takes beautiful photos and has Corning Gorilla Armor that provides a stunning anti-reflective viewing experience. The model is now 28% off only in Titanium Gray.
$359 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy S24+, 512GB: Now $275 off at the Samsung Shop app

The Galaxy S24+ with 256GB of storage was a no-brainer at the Samsung Shop app, where users could save $311 on some models. This bargain is no longer live, and users can now take advantage of a $275 discount on Online Exclusive colorways of the 512GB variant. The S24+ has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip.
$275 off (25%)
$844 99
$1119 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy S24 FE is now $200 off at Samsung

The Galaxy S24 FE is once again a hit at the official store! This bad boy offers incredible image quality for its price, and it's now $200 off. The deal is available at the official store, but you can also find it at the Samsung Shop app.
$200 off (31%)
$449 99
$649 99
Buy at Samsung

Grab the Galaxy S24 and save $158 this Black Friday!

The 256GB Galaxy S24 is now $160 off in one colorway only. The model in Marble Gray is a real hit right now, but there are limited quantities in stock. The Galaxy S24 features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip
$158 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon

13% off the Galaxy S24 at the Samsung Store

Want something more compact but just as premium? The Galaxy S24 is just what you need. This bad boy features a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip. On Black Friday, Samsung lets you get one for $100 off. The same discount is currently available at the Samsung Shop app. Extra savings available with Samsung Offer Programs.
$100 off (13%)
$699 99
$799 99
Buy at Samsung

Save $200 on the Galaxy S24 FE at Amazon now!

The just-released Galaxy S24 FE isn't left out of the discount fun, either! This bad boy is enjoying a huge $200 price cut at Amazon for Black Friday. That brings the model to irresistible prices with Amazon's epic offer. The newly-launched Fan Edition model features a top-notch camera setup with a 50 MP main sensor, taking lovely-looking photos.
Expired

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup enjoys huge discounts for Cyber Monday! You can get any of the four family members without breaking the bank, including the Galaxy S24 FE. This one is $200 off at the Samsung Store right now, making it a much more affordable option many users would be happy to have. For Galaxy S24 Ultra seekers, Amazon offers a hefty $359 discount on select colors.

Cyber Monday Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 deals


Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $308 off at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is now available at Amazon for $308 off. The phone has a lovely AMOLED display and is a superb choice in the clamshell foldable world, plus you have a functional outer display so you can use the phone without the need to open it all the time. The model also sports a capable 50 MP main camera with OIS.
$308 off (28%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $800 OFF with Samsung Shop app!

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 was available for $922 off its usual price in select colors at the Samsung Shop App. If you missed the chance to get one at such incredible discounts, get the model at the mobile app now if you want to save $800. That brings the 512GB model down to $1,219.99 without trade-ins. An identical sale is live at the official store as well.
$800 off (40%)
$1219 99
$2019 99
Buy at Samsung

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 for 31% off at Amazon

Samsung's latest book-like foldable is now crazy-affordable at Amazon. You can save 31% on the high-end Galaxy Z Fold 6. The handset features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip and two gorgeous displays, making it a real dream come true. Enjoy Galaxy AI without breaking the bank.
$592 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Z Fold 6 is $500 off at Best Buy for Black Friday

Samsung's latest book-like foldable has lots of potential with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip and two gorgeous displays. You can now get it for $500 off at Best Buy with immediate activation.
$500 off (26%)
$1399 99
$1899 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Z Flip 6 is $350 off at the Samsung Shop App!

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 with 512GB retailed at a stunning $437 off via the Samsung Shop app until yesterday. Now, the offer is gone, and you can save $350 on the models in Blue and Mint with Samsung Instant Savings. The mobile shop app's discount requires no trade-ins.
$869 99
$1219 99
Expired


Cyber Monday deals on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models are plenty as well. The book-like foldable enjoys a whopping $800 discount at the Samsung Store during the event, while the Z Flip 6 is $350 cheaper in select colors. Over at Amazon, you can get a $568 discount on the Z Fold 6.

Galaxy A Series Cyber Monday deals


$100 off the Galaxy A35 5G at Best Buy

One of the best sub-$300 options with a Super AMOLED display and top-notch camera right now, the Galaxy A35, is making headlines at the Best Buy. The phone is $100 off for a limited time, but you can save an extra $100 by activating it immediately. Don't miss out.
$100 off (25%)
$299 99
$399 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $50 on the Galaxy A25 5G at Samsung Store

You can also get the Galaxy A25 5G at discounted prices during the holiday shopping season. This puppy has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and expandable storage (up to 1TB). Get this one for $50 off its usual price.
$50 off (17%)
$249 99
$299 99
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy A15 5G is $30 off for Black Friday at Best Buy!

Need a super affordable phone at discounted prices this Black Friday? Get the Galaxy A15. This puppy features an AMOLED display and has expandable storage, plus it's now under the $170 mark. But if you don't mind activating it, the phone can be yours for as low as $69.99! Don't miss out on this cool bargain and buy one before it's too late.
$30 off (15%)
$169 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

(Straight Talk) Galaxy A25 5G: Now $99 off at Walmart!

The Galaxy A25 5G is a suitable pick for users on a super-tight budget with this Walmart deal. The seller lets you save a whopping $99 on a Straight Talk-locked model, making it cheaper than cheap. With its 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and sub-$80 price, the Galaxy A25 is a great pick for many.
$99 off (55%)
$79 88
$179
Buy at Walmart

If you need something more budget-friendly, consider Samsung's Galaxy A phones. Currently, the well-liked Galaxy A35 is also in the spotlight Cyber Monday, following a $100 price cut at Amazon and Samsung.com. The more affordable Galaxy A15 is also on sale Cyber Monday, though it's got a humbler $30 price cut. 

Cyber Monday deals on older Galaxy phones


Galaxy Z Flip 5, 512GB: Save 29% this Black Friday!

The Galaxy Z Flip 5 is also available at lower prices on this year's Black Friday. You can get this bad boy for $320 off its usual price, which is a lovely offer. The 2023-released clamshell foldable is available in limited quantiites, so keep that in mind.
$320 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is now 22% off at Amazon

Want a foldable phone from Samsung at a more modest price? The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is absolutely the one to go for. This model is currently available for 22% off its regular price, allowing you to save $420 on the 512GB model.
$420 off (22%)
Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 is $300 off at Best Buy for Black Friday

Best Buy also sells last year's foldable perfection from Samsung at lower prices. Over here, you can score $300 off the Z Fold 5 with 256GB of storage. Extra $100 off is available with immediate activations, and you can get an even better price cut with trade-ins.
$300 off (17%)
$1499 99
$1799 99
Buy at BestBuy

The Galaxy S22 Ultra with 256GB is $100 off on Best Buy

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently available at Best Buy for $100 off. This is a slightly older phone, but it's still relevant. It features a 6.8-inch display and a 108 MP main camera! Get it and save $100.
$100 off (11%)
$849 99
$949 99
Buy at BestBuy

Save $95 on the Galaxy S23 FE

Want an international model? The Galaxy S23 FE is one suitable pick. The Android phone is fully unlocked and now costs less than $390 on Walmart. That's an amazing discount, since this is a brand-new phone. Check it out and save while the promo is available.
$95 off (20%)
$384 48
$479
Buy at Walmart

If you’re open to previous-generation devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers significant savings. The 512GB version is currently available for $320 off its list price, bringing it below the $800 mark. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is generously discounted at Amazon, with a $420 reduction. These deals provide an excellent opportunity to acquire high-end Samsung foldable phones at more accessible prices.

Non-foldable models, such as the Galaxy S23 FE, are also on sale. This bad boy is now $95 off at Walmart. 
Loading Comments...

