20+ of the best Cyber Monday Galaxy phone deals: Save up to 40% on a new Galaxy phone
Cyber Monday continues with more smashing Galaxy phone deals to splurge on! Just like on Black Friday, the Samsung Store proves to be the go-to place for the highest Cyber Monday discounts on Galaxy models. Over there, you can get $800 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or buy the Galaxy S24 Ultra in an online-exclusive fancy color at $400 off!
Deals on Galaxy phones for Cyber Monday are also available at Amazon and Best Buy. At the former, Galaxy S24 seekers can save $158 on select colors with 256GB of storage, while Best Buy has a tempting deal for those on a budget. Namely, it sells the affordable Galaxy A15 for as low as $69.99 with activation!
Check out the best Cyber Monday phone sales this year and save big on your favorite Samsung model without breaking the bank.
Top three Samsung phone deals on Cyber Monday:
Cyber Monday Galaxy S24 deals
Samsung’s Galaxy S24 lineup enjoys huge discounts for Cyber Monday! You can get any of the four family members without breaking the bank, including the Galaxy S24 FE. This one is $200 off at the Samsung Store right now, making it a much more affordable option many users would be happy to have. For Galaxy S24 Ultra seekers, Amazon offers a hefty $359 discount on select colors.
Cyber Monday Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 deals
Cyber Monday deals on Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 models are plenty as well. The book-like foldable enjoys a whopping $800 discount at the Samsung Store during the event, while the Z Flip 6 is $350 cheaper in select colors. Over at Amazon, you can get a $568 discount on the Z Fold 6.
Galaxy A Series Cyber Monday deals
If you need something more budget-friendly, consider Samsung's Galaxy A phones. Currently, the well-liked Galaxy A35 is also in the spotlight Cyber Monday, following a $100 price cut at Amazon and Samsung.com. The more affordable Galaxy A15 is also on sale Cyber Monday, though it's got a humbler $30 price cut.
Cyber Monday deals on older Galaxy phones
If you’re open to previous-generation devices, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 offers significant savings. The 512GB version is currently available for $320 off its list price, bringing it below the $800 mark. Similarly, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is generously discounted at Amazon, with a $420 reduction. These deals provide an excellent opportunity to acquire high-end Samsung foldable phones at more accessible prices.
Non-foldable models, such as the Galaxy S23 FE, are also on sale. This bad boy is now $95 off at Walmart.
