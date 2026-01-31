Trump Mobile executive mentions a new Ultra version of the Trump T1 Phone

The Trump T1 Phone has shifting specs, different designs, but has reportedly generated $59 million in revenue





A second design of the phone was also photoshopped and was simply a Galaxy S25 Ultra wearing a Spigen case that was changed to a gold color. Now there are some specs for the phone although these have changed over time. The first specs called for the Trump T1 Phone to be equipped with a 6.78-inch display, which was later reduced to a 6.25-inch AMOLED screen. The latter is supposed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate.









While the application processor (AP) for the device has never been named, one chipset that has been discussed as a possibility is the mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1. This SoC is built by Samsung Foundry using its 4nm (4LPE) process node. The phone will reportedly come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage expandable via a microSD card. It runs on Android.

Believe it or not, a Trump T1 Ultra is on the way according to a company executive





Wireless Dealer Magazine in an interview held in November. Hendrickson said, "Our next major step is the launch of the T1 Ultra." He said that it will build on the "success" of the original T1. It's bad enough that the Trump T1 Phone was originally supposed to be released in August and each new arrival date goes by without a product being delivered. But now, there is talk about a Trump T1 Ultra model that actually was mentioned by Trump Mobile executive Don Hendrickson inin an interview held in November. Hendrickson said, "Our next major step is the launch of the T1 Ultra." He said that it will build on the "success" of the original T1.





Now some of you might think it is nuts to call a phone that was supposed to arrive in August, has yet to appear by February the next year, a "success." But when you think about it, this is genius. The company supposedly generated $59 million and hasn't had to ship one device. Adding an Ultra variant is even more pure genius since more money can be sent to pre-order the Ultra model from those who love President Trump so much that they are willing to layout the money for their Trump T1 Phone without having seen a legit render of the device.

This is why Tim Cook has been hanging around Trump





For those of you wondering why Apple CEO Tim Cook has been hanging around with Trump so much, the answer is quite simple. He wants to know how Trump Mobile can generate such revenue without having a real device ready to ship. I never thought that I'd type these words, but Apple has much it can learn from Trump Mobile. You know who else wants to know about the Trump T1 Phone? Certain lawmakers who are asking the Federal Trade Commission to investigate to make sure that this is not some kind of a scam.



The Verge sent emails to the company and NBC News ordered a Trump T1 Phone just to keep an eye on what is going on with the phone.sent emails to the company and finally got a response from the aforementioned Don Hendrickson who offered to talk to the writer involved in the story. Sounds promising, but Hendrickson disappeared afterwards. Here's the thing Don. We don't care about the politics. We're phone nerds. We simply want to talk about the phone.









Industry analysts say that the firm could turn a profit with only a few hundreds of thousands of subscribers. As for the Trump T1 Phone, at this point it has helped Trump Mobile profit to the tune of $59 million.

As we told you earlier this month, approximately 590,000 consumers paid $100 to pre-order the Trump T1 Phone. That means that $59 million has been collected by the company led by the Trump boys, both Don Jr. and Eric. The problem is that no one who has shelled out money for the phone has received one. Even more worrisome, images of the phone have shown two completely different designs. Early photoshopped renders showed a gold phone with a rear design similar to the iPhone Pro. The front had a centered punch-hole front-facing camera.