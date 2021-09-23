Best Windows tablets - updated September 2021







Microsoft Surface Pro 7



There are newer Surface tablets than the three year old Surface Pro 7, but hear us out. Nowadays, this tablet is a bargain, often having big discounts which include its type cover, and let’s be fair, you can’t use this device like a laptop without a keyboard and a trackpad. The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 comes in many different versions, with its base one having a still competitive desktop-class Intel i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of SSD storage.



Microsoft’s premium metal design of the Surface has stood the test of time, with the tablet still looking pretty fresh. The Surface Pro 7 also has a pretty good 12.3-inch high-resolution LCD screen. Its only downside is its thick bezels. Microsoft claims that the Surface Pro 7 can last up to 10.5 hours of use, which should get you through the day easily. This Windows tablet might not be the most modern one, but it is the best overall, especially considering its price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 - 12.3-inch Windows 10 tablet with type cover $360 off (38%) $599 $959 Buy at BestBuy



Microsoft Surface Pro X

Microsoft’s newest Surface tablet, the Pro X is slimmer, lighter, and more modern looking than its predecessor. This Windows tablet introduced in 2020 has a great 13-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2880 x 1920. This tablet keeps its predecessor’s stand and build materials, but improves its design by shrinking its bezels and size.



The Surface Pro X is powered by Microsoft’s SQ1 and SQ2 processors, depending on the version you choose. The base model uses the SQ1 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage. According to Microsoft, the Windows tablet can last up to 15 hours of use on a single charge, beating the Surface Pro 7 because of its much more efficient hardware.



Overall, this tablet is a worthy successor in terms of design, but it has some cons too. Its processor choices aren't the most powerful, and the tablet's price is higher. It is a rare sight to see the Surface Pro X at a lower than its retail price, and it is even more rare to see it in a bundle with its type cover or Surface Slim Pen accessories, without which this tablet is a bit pointless.

Microsoft Surface Pro X - 13-inch Windows 10 tablet $999 99 Buy at BestBuy





Is it a tablet? Is it a laptop? It’s both. The Surface Book 3 is the most expensive device on this list, but we think it is worth the extra money. This device uses its keyboard as a base for its laptop mode. This increases its battery size and allows the Surface Book 3 to be as adjustable and sturdy as a regular laptop while keeping the option to be a tablet.



Microsoft’s Surface Book 3 is also a powerhouse. This 2-in-1 device comes in two screen sizes. You can choose between a 13.5 or 15-inch display. Both of the display options have great high-resolution LCD panels. The smaller Surface Book 3 can last up to 15.5 hours of use, while its bigger 15-inch version can last up to 17.5 hours. Keep in mind that the battery life is measured with the keyboard base attached. As for processors, you can choose between the Intel Core i5 and the Intel Core i7. The base 13.5-inch version comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.



If you’re looking for a powerful laptop that can become a big tablet in an instant, then you should consider the Microsoft Surface Book 3, as it is indeed the best Windows tablet there is.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 - 13.5-inch 2-in-1 Windows 10 laptop $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy



Windows tablets are still great

Microsoft hasn't given up the idea of the Windows tablet. The company continues to improve on its 2-in-1 devices lineup, updating its models almost every year. All three of the devices on this list are great options for studying and work. Unfortunately, we might've had an even better choice if manufacturers like Samsung and Lenovo had kept producing Windows tablets. Only time will tell if Windows tablets will suffer a similar fate to Windows phones, but for now, they are still great devices.





Microsoft’s Windows tablets were always intended to replace the laptop, and bring better tablet functionality to the desktop OS. But we must admit that Windows tablets never offered the best tablet experience, but that can be explained with the fact that these devices try to do it all, unlike most of their competitors. So, without further ado, here are the best Windows tablets you can buy in 2021.