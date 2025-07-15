Galaxy Tab A9+ 11” 64GB - 23% off!
Extreme durability, unmissable style — Pitaka's new Cadmyra material is excellent for MagSafe wallets!
This story is sponsored by Pitaka. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Pitaka is a manufacturer, now well-known for specializing in high quality aramid fiber accessories for our mobile. Note that we said accessories, not just cases — while Pitaka did start off with cases, the company expanded to watch straps, carry bags and stands for iPads.

These fit together great, especially if you are a fan of the high quality raw aramid fiber weaves that Pitaka has perfected. And now, there’s another accessory to add to the list!

Pitaka MagSafe Woven Wallet



The latest development in Pitaka’s case building was weaving in colors for intricate patterns, blends, and gradients. The Sunset and Moonrise finish demonstrate that the best — one being a warm, almost fiery collection of colors, the other being cool and calming.

Well, you can now pair those cases with a magnetic wallet made of flexible aramid fiber, with the same patterns woven in.

Or, if you are a fan of the classic utilitarian look of aramid fiber, the black and gray option is still available!

Compatible with MagSafe or magnetic cases


Not just for iPhone — most popular Android phones now also have cases made for them that hold a magnetic ring at just the right spot. Pitaka’s own MagEZ cases for the S25 Ultra — or the innovative PinButton case — all have the MagSafe ring.

So, the Magnetic Woven Wallet is the perfect addition to your trusty Pitaka case. And it stays in place with a strong magnetic attachment.

Flexible?




Pitaka has developed the Cadmyra material specifically to get something flexible, which still retains the toughness and scratch resistance of high-grade aramid fiber. The endgame is to use the material in wallets, backpacks, luggage, and who knows what else the future holds. With the Magnetic Woven Wallet, we get to experience it for the first time.

What is Cadmyra? At its core, it’s high-grade aramid fiber weaves, fused with durable polymers. However, that process typically gives you a robust but boring final product. One that feels flat, raw, and industrial.

By fusing the flexible fiber with various materials, and experimenting with different polymers, Pitaka was able to upgrade the raw and utilitarian feel of a typical aramid armor to a finish that resembles the soft touch of high-quality leather.

Recommended Stories
The bonus is that it’s still extremely durable — extreme heat, cold, or humidity do not cause it to change shape, color, or become brittle. It’s very resistant to abrasions and microscratches and has been tested to withstand weeks of simulated sun exposure with just minor fading — no peeling, no bubbling, no damage.

Yet it is still flexible. The Magnetic Woven Wallet can hold 2 credit cards, but will not warp, fade, or wear any time soon. Bonus points, due to the slightly flexible nature of the material, it kind of feels like a mix between genuine leather, and that familiar raw aramid weave feel.

Slim and light




The whole Magnetic Woven Wallet weighs just 38 g, and adds a minimum amount of bulk to the back of your phone. If you do get the matching patterns with the MagEZ cases, it blends in nicely with the entire setup.

So, with its sleek design, and the excellent Cadmyra cover, the Magnetic Woven Wallet is:

  • A perfect match within Pitaka’s ecosystem - with a strong magnetic grip
  • Convenient everyday carry - compact but capable of holding two cards
  • Business and travel - quick scan your access cards, keep your ID at the ready

Now available


The Pitaka Magnetic Woven Wallet is available in three colorways: Black/Gray twill, Sunrise, and Moonlight.

You can grab it for $39.99/￡39.99/€49.99 either from Pitaka’s website or Pitaka’s official Amazon web store!

Pitaka store | Pitaka on Amazon



