Best tablets for reading - updated September 2021

Best tablets for reading - updated September 20210
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
These are the best tablets for reading
- Apple iPad Mini (2019) — the best tablet for reading there is
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) — a good Android alternative
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite — one of the best e-readers you can buy
- Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021) — premium, light, and with a wonderful display
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020) — compact tablet at a very affordable price
Apple iPad Mini (2019)
The iPad Mini has been on the market for a while now, and Apple has kept the design almost unchanged compared to the one of the first iPad Mini. But this isn’t necessarily a bad thing! Why change something that just works? The 2019 iPad Mini is light as a feather, weighing just 300g. It is also very compact, with its 7.9-inch 4:3 display not taking this much space. The display also gets very bright, with its maximum brightness peaking at 533 nits.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)
Android tablets, especially the small ones, have been on the decline for the last few years. This means that the choice among these gets smaller and smaller. But the Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) is a really good tablet, especially considering it is also pretty affordable to buy. As its name suggests, it has an 8.4-inch display, which is an FHD LCD panel.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Of course, when speaking of tablets suitable for reading we cannot exclude one of the best e-readers, the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite. This 6-inch device is made specifically for reading, and it does its job perfectly. The Kindle Paperwhite has a glare-free black and white display, which is lit by 5 LEDs and has 300ppi. This e-reader's high resolution makes text look sharp and clear. You can download plenty of e-books from the Amazon Kindle app, which has one of the biggest electronic libraries.
The Kindle Paperwhite is sold in both Wi-Fi only and Cellular versions. It also has two storage versions: 8 or 32GB. A useful feature this Kindle has is an IPX8 waterproof rating, which means the device can be submerged in up to two meters of water for an hour.
Apple iPad Pro 11 (2021)
The 11-inch iPad Pro is a wonderful, high-end tablet. It is a performance beast, with its Apple M1 desktop-class processor, has a great 120Hz high-resolution display, and a premium build quality. Its cameras are also the best in the business, as far as tablets are concerned.
Amazon Fire HD 8 (2020)
Last but not least is Amazon's 8-inch tablet offering. The Fire HD 8 as its name suggests has a display with an HD resolution (1280 x 800). It also has 2GB of RAM and 32 or 64GB of storage. Don't be alarmed by the small amount of RAM, as this tablet runs on Amazon's perfectly optimized version of Android. Keep in mind that this tablet doesn't have Google Play store. In order to download apps the Fire HD 8 uses the Amazon store.
The Fire HD 8 tablet has 2MP front and back cameras. These are only suitable for video calling, but that's okay considering how cheap this tablet is. The Fire HD 8 is a good reading machine due to its native support of the Amazon Kindle store and other Amazon apps. According to Amazon, this tablet's battery should last you up to 12 hours of use on a single charge.
There isn’t a lot to choose from in terms of tablets suitable for reading. Somehow fewer and fewer companies think about readers, releasing 13-inch tablets that focus on entertainment and productivity. But the choices you have are still good, even if they need a bit of a refresh. That’s why we would recommend you wait for the upcoming iPad Mini redesign, which should finally put a stop to that, at least in the iPadOS world. You can also just go for one of Amazon's devices on this list, especially if you're looking for a tablet only for reading.
There are good tablets for reading
