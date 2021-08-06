Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung Apple Tablets Picks

The best small tablets - updated August 2021

Iskra Petrova
By
0
Best small tablet
Okay, it's 2021, and phones sport their largest screen sizes ever, almost overtaking the role of a tablet. However, there are some of us that have a preference for tablets despite owning a smartphone. You may want a separate device, such as an iPad or a tablet, that you can do schoolwork on, read, work, or even watch YouTube. But at the same time, you don't want something too big... if that's the case, then this article is for you.

Here we will have the best small tablets for 2021 that you can buy, so you can find the best small tablet for your needs. Although the options are not many, we have found the best small-sized tablets and we have compiled a list of them here.

Jump to section:

iPad mini 2019


Apple iPad mini (2019)
8.5

Apple iPad mini (2019)

The Good

  • Light and small with class-leading internals
  • Lightning quick performance is smooth and effortless even in heavier tasks
  • Solid camera in daytime lighting
  • Easy-to-read display in almost any situation
  • Great battery life
  • Apple Pencil support

The Bad

  • Older design looks like the first 2012 iPad mini
  • Gesture navigation needs some streamlining
  • Camera isn’t a great low-light performer
  • Takes forever to recharge
Deal $400 at BestBuy

The iPad mini from 2019 is currently the best small tablet from Apple you can buy, as its successor, the iPad mini 6, is yet to be announced or released. The iPad mini from 2019 sports a 7.9-inch True Tone display, making it a great middle-ground – not too big, but still bigger than your smartphone.

Sporting the powerful A12 Bionic chipset, which is a flagship-grade processor found in the iPhone 11, the iPad mini handles any task with ease, it is fast and smooth, so you won't have any issues with productivity on it.

Another cool thing about the iPad generally is that it seamlessly syncs with your iPhone and other devices from the Apple ecosystem. It also supports Apple Pencil first-generation (purchased separately) if you want to draw or just doodle when in the middle of a meeting.

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3


Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3

Display

8.0 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels

Camera

13 MP (Single camera)
5 MP front

Hardware

Samsung Exynos 9810
4GB RAM

Storage

64GB, microSDXC

Battery

5050 mAh

OS

Android 10

View full specs
Deal $510 at Samsung Deal $490 at Samsung

If you don't want to get an iPad or you're not into the Apple ecosystem, worry not, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 is also one of the best small tablets on the market right now. Released in 2020, this compact tablet sports an 8-inch screen and a good processor, but the most important thing about it is that it is rugged.

This tablet is good for the outdoors, for example, if you wish to bring it on a trip in the mountain, due to its rugged design. It was build so you don't have to worry about breaking it in tough environments, so it's also great for front-line workers. It has an Exynos 9810 and 4GB of RAM, a sufficient amount of memory to do your everyday tasks on a small tablet. On top of that, it sports military-grade protection and IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

The Galaxy Tab Active 3 supports Samsung's S Pen as well.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)


Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)

Display

8.4 inches
1920 x 1200 pixels

Camera

8 MP (Single camera)
5 MP front

Hardware

Samsung Exynos 7904
3GB RAM

Storage

32GB, microSDXC

Battery

5000 mAh

OS

Android 9.0 Pie

View full specs
Deal $280 at Samsung Deal Buy at Amazon

The slim and comfortable form of the Galaxy Tab A 8.4-inch from 2020 makes it one of the best small tablets this year. If you don't need a rugged tablet, but you still want an Android-powered one, this Galaxy Tab is the best for you.

The Tab A 8.4 is an upgrade over 2019's Galaxy Tab A 8.0, it has 3GB of RAM, a more modern look with thinner bezels, and an improved 5MP selfie camera for video-conferencing. Of course, being a budget-friendly device, it doesn't come with top-notch specs of flagship phones, but it gets the job done, great for reading, browsing, watching YouTube, or writing. Unfortunately, it doesn't have an S Pen, as Samsung has decided to drop it to ensure top-notch sound with stereo speakers.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)

Display

8.0 inches
1280 x 800 pixels

Camera

8 MP (Single camera)
2 MP front

Hardware

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429
2GB RAM

Storage

32GB, microSDXC

Battery

5100 mAh

OS

Android 11
Samsung One UI

View full specs
Deal $150 at BestBuy Deal Buy at Amazon

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is another great small tablet from Samsung, and this one supports the S Pen. Its compact size and long battery life ensure you have a great time with it while consuming media or reading. One of the great things about it is that it is a budget-friendly option that supports the S Pen, so if you really need to have a portable technical sketchbook, this one will not disappoint you.

It comes with a quad-core Snapdragon 429 processor and the modest 2GB of RAM, but for its price, it performs good enough. Another great aspect of this Galaxy Tab is its good battery life with the 5,100mAh battery cell inside.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)


Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)

Display

8.0 inches
1280 x 800 pixels

Camera

2 MP (Single camera)
2 MP front

Hardware

MediaTek MT8168
3GB RAM

Storage

32GB, microSDXC

OS

Android 9.0 Pie
FireOS UI

View full specs
Deal Buy at Amazon $339 at eBay

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a great tablet if you're on a budget, or you want a tablet for your kid. Released in 2020, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus sports a compact 8-inch display, an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM onboard, and a modest camera set. The thing with this tablet is that despite it not sporting the best specs out there, it is a very affordable option and works just fine.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is perfect for social media browsing, reading, or watching Netflix, and its compact form factor ensures you are comfortable in carrying it around if you wish to do so. It comes with Amazon Alexa smart assistant support.

Small tablets still exist, and they are quite good


As you can see from our list of the best small tablets to buy in 2021, there are still options despite smartphones almost overtaking the small tablet role. If you wish to have a separate device, other than your smartphone, for reading, browsing, or even drawing, these small tablets here are a great choice. We expect this year that Apple will release its next generation of iPad mini, but until then, the best iPad if you want a small tablet will remain the one from 2019.

The situation is the same with Galaxy tablets and Amazon Fire tablets: often, if not every year, these companies refresh their small tablet portfolio with newer and upgraded models. And these ones here show it. They are small and compact, but quite capable, comfortable for carrying around, and great if you're a student, if you just enjoy tablets, or you need an additional device for some work.

You might also find interesting:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

iPad mini (2019)
Apple iPad mini (2019) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
$400 Special BestBuy
  • Display 7.9 inches 2048 x 1536 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB,
  • Battery 5058 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x
Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) View Full specs
$280 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon
  • Display 8.4 inches 1920 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 7904 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie
Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) View Full specs
$150 Special BestBuy Deal Special Amazon
  • Display 8.0 inches 1280 x 800 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 2 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 2GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5100 mAh
  • OS Android 11 Samsung One UI
Galaxy Tab Active 3
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 View Full specs
$510 Special Samsung $490 Special Samsung
  • Display 8.0 inches 1920 x 1200 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Single camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9810 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5050 mAh
  • OS Android 10
Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) View Full specs
Deal Special Amazon $339 eBay
  • Display 8.0 inches 1280 x 800 pixels
  • Camera 2 MP (Single camera) 2 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek MT8168 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie FireOS UI

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Best Motorola phones - updated August 2021
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Best Motorola phones - updated August 2021
Deadpool could make hundreds of millions of dollars if MVNO Mint Mobile is sold
by Alan Friedman,  1
Deadpool could make hundreds of millions of dollars if MVNO Mint Mobile is sold
Blockbuster news: Pixel 5a will reportedly launch on August 26th priced at $450
by Alan Friedman,  3
Blockbuster news: Pixel 5a will reportedly launch on August 26th priced at $450
TSMC 5nm and 3nm chip production reportedly all booked up
by Alan Friedman,  0
TSMC 5nm and 3nm chip production reportedly all booked up
Waze users in the US are getting two months of Audible Plus for free
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Waze users in the US are getting two months of Audible Plus for free
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S7 FE is discounted right off the bat (with and without 5G)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Samsung's hot new Galaxy Tab S7 FE is discounted right off the bat (with and without 5G)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless