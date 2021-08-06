The best small tablets - updated August 2021

The best small tablets - updated August 20210
Jump to section:
- iPad mini 2019 - great performance, compact iPad
- Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 - a rugged small tablet
- Samsung Galaxy A 8.4 (2020) - budget-friendly, modern-looking Samsung tablet
- Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) - affordable, S Pen support, good battery life
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus - the best small tablet for kids or elders
iPad mini 2019
The iPad mini from 2019 is currently the best small tablet from Apple you can buy, as its successor, the iPad mini 6, is yet to be announced or released. The iPad mini from 2019 sports a 7.9-inch True Tone display, making it a great middle-ground – not too big, but still bigger than your smartphone.
Sporting the powerful A12 Bionic chipset, which is a flagship-grade processor found in the iPhone 11, the iPad mini handles any task with ease, it is fast and smooth, so you won't have any issues with productivity on it.
Another cool thing about the iPad generally is that it seamlessly syncs with your iPhone and other devices from the Apple ecosystem. It also supports Apple Pencil first-generation (purchased separately) if you want to draw or just doodle when in the middle of a meeting.
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3
If you don't want to get an iPad or you're not into the Apple ecosystem, worry not, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 is also one of the best small tablets on the market right now. Released in 2020, this compact tablet sports an 8-inch screen and a good processor, but the most important thing about it is that it is rugged.
This tablet is good for the outdoors, for example, if you wish to bring it on a trip in the mountain, due to its rugged design. It was build so you don't have to worry about breaking it in tough environments, so it's also great for front-line workers. It has an Exynos 9810 and 4GB of RAM, a sufficient amount of memory to do your everyday tasks on a small tablet. On top of that, it sports military-grade protection and IP68 water and dust resistance rating.
The Galaxy Tab Active 3 supports Samsung's S Pen as well.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)
The slim and comfortable form of the Galaxy Tab A 8.4-inch from 2020 makes it one of the best small tablets this year. If you don't need a rugged tablet, but you still want an Android-powered one, this Galaxy Tab is the best for you.
The Tab A 8.4 is an upgrade over 2019's Galaxy Tab A 8.0, it has 3GB of RAM, a more modern look with thinner bezels, and an improved 5MP selfie camera for video-conferencing. Of course, being a budget-friendly device, it doesn't come with top-notch specs of flagship phones, but it gets the job done, great for reading, browsing, watching YouTube, or writing. Unfortunately, it doesn't have an S Pen, as Samsung has decided to drop it to ensure top-notch sound with stereo speakers.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)
The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is another great small tablet from Samsung, and this one supports the S Pen. Its compact size and long battery life ensure you have a great time with it while consuming media or reading. One of the great things about it is that it is a budget-friendly option that supports the S Pen, so if you really need to have a portable technical sketchbook, this one will not disappoint you.
It comes with a quad-core Snapdragon 429 processor and the modest 2GB of RAM, but for its price, it performs good enough. Another great aspect of this Galaxy Tab is its good battery life with the 5,100mAh battery cell inside.
Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is a great tablet if you're on a budget, or you want a tablet for your kid. Released in 2020, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus sports a compact 8-inch display, an octa-core processor with 3GB of RAM onboard, and a modest camera set. The thing with this tablet is that despite it not sporting the best specs out there, it is a very affordable option and works just fine.
The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is perfect for social media browsing, reading, or watching Netflix, and its compact form factor ensures you are comfortable in carrying it around if you wish to do so. It comes with Amazon Alexa smart assistant support.
Small tablets still exist, and they are quite good
As you can see from our list of the best small tablets to buy in 2021, there are still options despite smartphones almost overtaking the small tablet role. If you wish to have a separate device, other than your smartphone, for reading, browsing, or even drawing, these small tablets here are a great choice. We expect this year that Apple will release its next generation of iPad mini, but until then, the best iPad if you want a small tablet will remain the one from 2019.
The situation is the same with Galaxy tablets and Amazon Fire tablets: often, if not every year, these companies refresh their small tablet portfolio with newer and upgraded models. And these ones here show it. They are small and compact, but quite capable, comfortable for carrying around, and great if you're a student, if you just enjoy tablets, or you need an additional device for some work.
You might also find interesting: