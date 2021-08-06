The best small tablets - updated August 2021

Jump to section:

iPad mini 2019





8.5 Apple iPad mini (2019) The Good Light and small with class-leading internals

Lightning quick performance is smooth and effortless even in heavier tasks

Solid camera in daytime lighting

Easy-to-read display in almost any situation

Great battery life

Apple Pencil support The Bad Older design looks like the first 2012 iPad mini

Gesture navigation needs some streamlining

Camera isn’t a great low-light performer

Takes forever to recharge





Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3





Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 Display 8.0 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

Camera 13 MP (Single camera)

5 MP front Hardware Samsung Exynos 9810

4GB RAM Storage 64GB, microSDXC Battery 5050 mAh OS Android 10

This tablet is good for the outdoors, for example, if you wish to bring it on a trip in the mountain, due to its rugged design. It was build so you don't have to worry about breaking it in tough environments, so it's also great for front-line workers. It has an Exynos 9810 and 4GB of RAM, a sufficient amount of memory to do your everyday tasks on a small tablet. On top of that, it sports military-grade protection and IP68 water and dust resistance rating.







The Galaxy Tab Active 3 supports Samsung's S Pen as well.



Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020)





Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4 (2020) Display 8.4 inches

1920 x 1200 pixels

Camera 8 MP (Single camera)

5 MP front Hardware Samsung Exynos 7904

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC Battery 5000 mAh OS Android 9.0 Pie

The Tab A 8.4 is an upgrade over 2019's Galaxy Tab A 8.0, it has 3GB of RAM, a more modern look with thinner bezels, and an improved 5MP selfie camera for video-conferencing. Of course, being a budget-friendly device, it doesn't come with top-notch specs of flagship phones, but it gets the job done, great for reading, browsing, watching YouTube, or writing. Unfortunately, it doesn't have an S Pen, as Samsung has decided to drop it to ensure top-notch sound with stereo speakers.







Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2019) Display 8.0 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

Camera 8 MP (Single camera)

2 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

2GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC Battery 5100 mAh OS Android 11

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is another great small tablet from Samsung, and this one supports the S Pen. Its compact size and long battery life ensure you have a great time with it while consuming media or reading. One of the great things about it is that it is a budget-friendly option that supports the S Pen, so if you really need to have a portable technical sketchbook, this one will not disappoint you.







It comes with a quad-core Snapdragon 429 processor and the modest 2GB of RAM, but for its price, it performs good enough. Another great aspect of this Galaxy Tab is its good battery life with the 5,100mAh battery cell inside.



Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020)





Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus (2020) Display 8.0 inches

1280 x 800 pixels

Camera 2 MP (Single camera)

2 MP front Hardware MediaTek MT8168

3GB RAM Storage 32GB, microSDXC OS Android 9.0 Pie

The Amazon Fire HD 8 Plus is perfect for social media browsing, reading, or watching Netflix, and its compact form factor ensures you are comfortable in carrying it around if you wish to do so. It comes with Amazon Alexa smart assistant support.





Small tablets still exist, and they are quite good





As you can see from our list of the best small tablets to buy in 2021, there are still options despite smartphones almost overtaking the small tablet role. If you wish to have a separate device, other than your smartphone, for reading, browsing, or even drawing, these small tablets here are a great choice. We expect this year that Apple will release its next generation of iPad mini, but until then, the best iPad if you want a small tablet will remain the one from 2019.







The situation is the same with Galaxy tablets and Amazon Fire tablets: often, if not every year, these companies refresh their small tablet portfolio with newer and upgraded models. And these ones here show it. They are small and compact, but quite capable, comfortable for carrying around, and great if you're a student, if you just enjoy tablets, or you need an additional device for some work.







