Samsung Galaxy S21 Prime Day Deals: what to expect

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Ever since we found out that Prime Day 2021 is arriving early in June, we've made it our official duty to prepare you as best we can. We want to make sure you make the most out of an epic shopping spree, and won't miss out on any of the deals that are sure to hit the website that special weekend.





What's not to love about Prime Day? On what's become nearly a national holiday, year to year, we see deals and discounts to rival Black Friday—and you can easily save hundreds of dollars on tech and accessories as long as you do it right. (We suggest you follow these 5 key shopping tips for the best experience!)





But what about smartphones in particular? How many buckaroos would you end up saving if you wait until Prime Day to upgrade your phone? Will it be worth it?





Well, we've gathered what information we could from last year's sales so that you can know just what to expect when the big day comes. In this case, it will be regarding the fairly new Galaxy S21 , which was released precisely four months ago.





...But wait! Before you do anything else, do this!





make sure you are subscribed to Amazon Prime need to have an active subscription. Before we continue, we want to. If you want to enjoy any of Amazon's Prime Day deals, youto have an active subscription.





Students get 6 months for free , after which they can continue to enjoy 50% off . For the rest of us folks, the free trial lasts 30 days, and regular membership costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year. , after which they can continue to enjoy Amazon Prime's many membership benefits at. For the rest of us folks, the free trial lasts 30 days, and regular membership costs $12.99 per month or $119 per year.





You can actually share your Amazon account without breaking any rules as well! Of course, if you have a student in the household, you could always get them to help you out... (You didn't hear it from us!)





What deals to expect from Amazon Prime on Samsung Galaxy S21





Prime Day . For the most part, it seems to be a rare thing to find Galaxy flagships massively discounted at Amazon any more than you can find them at Samsung itself, or at other large retailers or carriers. Last year, unfortunately, Samsung Galaxy phones didn't get any mind-boggling rebates on. For the most part, it seems to be a rare thing to find Galaxy flagships massively discounted at Amazon any more than you can find them at Samsung itself, or at other large retailers or carriers.





Most Americans these days are buying their phones directly from carriers, with a plan attached, so those tend to see some of the bigger discounts.





When we checked last year's Amazon Prime sales on the Galaxy S20 (the Galaxy flagship at the time) and previous ones, they didn't seem to dip much past 20% off the original price. That means you could get the S20 for $800 rather than $1000 for a little while.





However, 20% off isn't necessarily anything to write home about, considering you can get significantly better discounts elsewhere from time to time, if you keep a lookout.





For that reason, we wouldn't insist on your waiting all the way to Prime Day , if you're looking to upgrade sooner than later. Rather, if you see an incredible deal that really calls to you elsewhere or before Prime Day , you may want to go for it. And if we can help you find it through our regularly updated best deal picks, we consider it a success!





Prime Day . Other large stores cannot bear to lose out on the fun and sales, and have been organizing their own annual blowout sales on the same weekend. Last year, , , Target, and others gave Amazon Prime a run for its money with similar sales.) (By the way, Amazon isn't the only place drawing crowds on. Other large stores cannot bear to lose out on the fun and sales, and have been organizing their own annual blowout sales on the same weekend. Last year, Best Buy Walmart , Target, and others gavea run for its money with similar sales.)





Best Deals on the Galaxy S21 Right Now





While we wait to find out if Amazon will break the pattern of puny Galaxy flagship deals and surprise us with something, we want to keep you in the loop with all the best deals on the market that are out right now. That includes all the American carriers and retailers, and deals from the Samsung website as well.





You may want to keep an eye on this page and come back, as we'll keep updating it with the newest and grandest discounts.





Best Galaxy S21 Deals at Verizon





Verizon —where you can currently get the free (yes, you heard that right!) as long as you have an eligible trade-in and opt for an Unlimited Verizon plan. With similar deals all over the place, we hardly knew where to start. The toss of a coin settled it on—where you can currently get the Samsung Galaxy S21 for literally(yes, you heard that right!) as long as you have an eligible trade-in and opt for an Unlimited Verizon plan.





check if your phone is on the trade-in list by clicking "See Details" in small text under the bolded offer. In the pop-up, you will find a drop-down menu listing all eligible phones. They accept most brands, not just Samsung. (You're welcome!) You can use this link to go to Verizon andby clicking "See Details" in small text under the bolded offer. In the pop-up, you will find a drop-down menu listing all eligible phones. They accept most brands, not just Samsung. (You're welcome!)





Apart from that, a purchase of a new phone worth $799.99 or more on an Unlimited plan also grants you a free $200 pre-paid Mastercard. And guess what—the two deals are stackable! (Don't worry, we've read all the small text for you.)





$800 discount with the same trade-in offer mentioned above. Same goes for the Galaxy S21 Ultra $399.99 if you meet the trade-in requirements. (You still need to get the new phone with an Unlimited plan to be eligible.) If you've got your sights set on a slightly higher-tier model, the Galaxy S21+ can be had at an up towith the same trade-in offer mentioned above. Same goes for thepowerhouse, which can be had for as little asif you meet the trade-in requirements.





Buy One, Get One $1000 off deal as well. (Father's day is coming up on June 20, wink wink .) The Galaxy S21 Ultra and S21+ actually have adeal as well. (Father's day is coming up on June 20,.)









Best Galaxy S21 Deals at AT&T





We don't know who copied who, but AT&T has exactly the same trade-in offer as Verizon on the S21 right now, but only running until May 19 . You can get up to $800 off a new phone if you trade in yours and it's eligible. The small text requires you to get an Unlimited wireless plan along with upgrading an existing line, or adding a new one.





At AT&T , the Galaxy S21 would cost you $26.67/mo for 30 months at regular price. But if you meet the ideal conditions, that can go all the way down to $0 (free).





The next model up, the S21+ , comes in at either $33.34 for 30 months, or with the right conditions met, as little as $6.67/mo .





Finally, the S21 Ultra can cost you as little as $13.34/mo with the right trade-in phone, for maximum savings of $800 .









Now, while we know many of you won't have the ideal handset to trade in for the maximum $800 credit, you could be more likely to qualify for $300, $400 or, say, $500 off—which would be nothing to scoff at, either!





Best Galaxy S21 Deals at Samsung





Samsung's own discounts on the S21 are also all trade-in deals, though slightly different. On each tier from the Galaxy S21 series, you can get up to $700 off retail price with—you guessed it—an eligible phone to turn in. While $700 sounds lower than the $800 discount carriers are pushing, it does come fully unlocked , with no caveats such as unlimited plan requirements.





You still have the option of getting any of the S21 models on an installment plan for Samsung, if you'd rather not pay upfront.





For the "basic" Galaxy S21 (though it's anything but), regular financing is $33.34 for 24 months, but with the maximal offer applied, that can potentially go down to $2.09/mo . Even if your screen is cracked, Samsung offers up to $450 in trade-in value. If you aren't opting to turn in your phone, Samsung promises up to $200 store credit towards accessories.





There's also a $50 discount off retail price on the entire S21 line at the moment, if you choose carrier financing—which is stackable with the (up to) $700 instant credit offer.









Best Galaxy S21 Deals at Best Buy





Best Buy's current deals are plain and simple, no strings attached. Like Samsung, they've also got a $50 discount running on ALL unlocked S21 models and storage variants. Unlike Samsung's deal, you don't need to choose an installment plan to benefit from it; you simply need to activate it on the day of purchase .









That's about it for the best deals on the Galaxy S21 at the moment. Target and Walmart didn't make the list as they're currently selling for above retail price.





This article is constantly being updated, so you'll stay in the loop of what's available and won't miss out on any deals. We'll keep this up all the way until Prime Day , and we'll see what Amazon puts on the table then. Like mentioned previously, we doubt it'll be much to rival the other deals cropping up every now and then—but we'll keep you informed.









You may also want to read: