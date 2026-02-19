Best Pixel 10a deals: Pre-order today for $0 at Verizon or $4/mo at AT&T
The Pixel 10a is finally here. Pre-order with one of these deals and save today!
Google’s all-new budget mid-ranger, the Pixel 10a, is finally official and available for pre-order. With its Tensor G4 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a stunning 6.3-inch P-OLED display, it’s a real treat for Pixel fans who don’t want to overspend on the more premium smartphones in the lineup.
If you’re currently looking for generous Pixel 10a pre-order deals, you’re in the right place, as we curated all the best pre-order deals on the Pixel 10a in a single space: this very article. So, let’s not waste any more time and just dive in!
Pixel 10a pre-order deals at Amazon
While the phone isn't on sale on Amazon per se, meaning it's available at its usual price of $499, you can currently pre-order it bundled with a $100 Amazon gift card. The offer is available for both the 128GB and 256GB options, so you'll score the gift card regardless of which storage model you choose. While it would have been nice for Amazon to have offered an instant savings discount, a $100 gift card isn't that bad, as you can use it towards something else—like a case for your phone, for instance. So, if you're an Amazon shopper, it's definitely worth pre-ordering a Pixel 10a from there.
Pixel 10a pre-order deals at AT&T
AT&T also has a generous pre-order deal on the Pixel 10a right now. If you opt for an eligible unlimited plan and pre-order the phone on a 36-month installment plan, you'll score up to $376.36 off the model with 128GB of storage in the form of monthly bill credits. That drops the payment to just $3.99 per month, down from $14.45 per month. The best part is that you'll also get a pair of Pixel Buds 2a as a freebie, which will be automatically added to your cart.
Pixel 10a pre-order deals at Verizon
On the other hand, if you're a Verizon customer or want to become one, you can pre-order the new Pixel 10a with 128GB of storage for $0.00 per month. To take advantage of this deal, you’ll need to add a new line on an Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus, or Unlimited Ultimate plan and purchase the phone on a 36-month installment plan. Each month, you will receive $13.88 in bill credits, which will appear on your Verizon Wireless bill to cover the cost of the device.
